Pace of hedge fund launches slows - research firm

By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The number of hedge fund
launches slowed in the second quarter and liquidations across
the industry increased, according to data released Wednesday by
Hedge Fund Research.
There were 280 new fund launches in the second quarter,
which fell short of the 298 new funds that entered the market
in the first three months of 2011, data showed.
Hedge fund closures also increased slightly to 191 in the
second quarter, compared with 181 liquidations in the first
three months of the year.
Conditions through June were volatile and that may have
contributed to the decline in new launches. But market swings
were not as extreme as the ones that have marked the third
quarter, in particular August.
Despite the decline in new fund openings in the second
quarter, the first half of this year marked the most vibrant
six months for new fund launches since 2007, with 578 new funds
in total. Hedge fund launches in the first half of 2011 also
eclipsed liquidations as industry assets hit a record $2
trillion.
"The first half of 2011 was a strong environment for new
hedge fund launches, with the industry on pace to approach the
full-year total of nearly 1,200 launches in 2007," said Kenneth
Heinz, Hedge Fund Research's president.
A number of highly-anticipated launches occurred in the
second quarter, including that of ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) star trader, Morgan Sze. His Hong Kong-based Azentus
Capital began trading in April.
Hedge fund investors entrusted most of their money to
so-called macro and relative value strategies in the second
quarter, with those funds receiving more than $20 billion of
the total $30 billion in new capital allocations to the
industry over the same period, according to data.
(Reported by Katya Wachtel; edited by Matthew Goldstein and
Gerald E. McCormick)