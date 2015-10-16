Principal Financial to shut fund of hedge fund firm Liongate

* Comes two years after U.S. firm bought 55 pct stake
* Follows "significant" pressure from asset outflows
* Assets slid from $1.4 bln to less than $500 mln
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Oct 16 U.S. asset manager Principal
Global Investors is to shut London-based hedge fund investment
firm Liongate Capital Management after fee-conscious investors
withdrew too much money from its funds.
While the hedge fund industry has hit $3 trillion on demand
for alternative bets in a low-return world, investors are keen
to pay less to make those bets, hitting funds that charge an
extra fee for selecting which hedge funds to invest in.
"The headwinds in the hedge fund of funds industry -- fees
on fees, declining assets, which I think is an industry
phenomenon -- in spite of decent performance, had got us to the
point where it was better, on scale grounds, to return cash to
investors," said Principal Chief Executive Jim McCaughan.
Liongate, which ran $1.4 billion at the time Principal took
a majority stake in 2013, had less than $500 million in assets
under management, a spokesman for Principal said, after
suffering "significant pressure".
Managing director Jeff Holland left the firm in July, nearly
13 years after helping found the business.
Research from industry tracker Preqin showed 64 percent of
the 2,306 fund of hedge funds active globally had less than $500
million in assets. Collectively they managed $895 billion in
assets.
The firms -- which offer investors the chance to invest in a
range of hedge fund strategies in one product -- could charge as
much as 1 percent in management fees and a 10 percent slice of
any profits, on top of a typical 2 percent management fee and 20
percent slice of profits charged by the underlying hedge fund
managers.
These costly fees structures have come under pressure from
investors in recent years.
News of the closure comes in the week that two leading hedge
funds -- Renaissance Technologies and Fortress Investment Group
-- both shut down funds amid weak performance and declining
investor interest.
Principal Global Investors, part of the Principal Financial
Group, ran $328.4 billion at the end of June for a range
of investors including pension funds and insurance companies.
(Editing by Mark Potter)