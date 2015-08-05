Loeb asks for board seats at Baxter, discloses new stake

| BOSTON
BOSTON Aug 5 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb
on Wednesday asked for two board seats at Baxter International
after publicly unveiling the roughly $2 billion stake
his hedge fund, Third Point, recently took in the healthcare
company.
Loeb wrote a letter to Baxter Chief Executive Robert
Parkinson, telling him that Third Point is now the company's
biggest investor and that he could help find a new leader for
the company. "We have an excellent track record of participating
on corporate boards and on CEO search committees in particular,"
Loeb wrote in the letter. Parkinson, who has been CEO since
2004, said last week that he plans to step down.
In a regulatory filing also made on Wednesday, Third Point
said it owns 7 percent, or 37.9 million shares, in Baxter.
Third Point oversees $17.5 billion in assets and has gained
attention with battles for board seats at Sotheby's and
Dow Chemicals.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)