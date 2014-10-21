Loeb's hedge fund Third Point bets on eBay, Amgen, Alibaba, exits Sony

BOSTON Oct 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
told investors on Tuesday that his firm Third Point has made new
bets on eBay Inc and Alibaba Group Holdings
while exiting other names including Sony Corp.
The firm, which has returned an average 17.5 percent per
year to investors, wrote in its quarterly letter that it feels
biotech firm Amgen has "all the hallmarks of a hidden
value situation."
"We believe the obscured fundamental value and investor
skepticism that have led to Amgen's valuation discount can be
easily unlocked," the firm said in the letter which was seen by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)