UPDATE 3-Third Point's Loeb urges breakup of biotech company Amgen

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
told investors on Tuesday he urged U.S. biotechnology company
Amgen Inc to split into two separate businesses, a move
he said could boost its share price by more than 80 percent.
"Our own extensive diligence suggests that a breakup of
Amgen is feasible and that purported constraints such as tax
strategy and supply chain management can be managed," he said in
a quarterly letter sent to investors by his Third Point hedge
fund.
Loeb, who ranks among the industry's most closely followed
investors - returning an average 17.5 percent per year since
1996 - also said Third Point made new bets on eBay Inc
and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, while exiting other
holdings such as Sony Corp.
The letter said Amgen, in which Third Point is an investor,
has "all the hallmarks of a hidden value situation."
It added that investors would likely welcome a split into
what Third Point calls MatureCo and GrowthCo.
Loeb, who has been making more activist bets and is known to
lob sharply worded directives at underperforming chief
executives, called Amgen CEO Bob Bradway open-minded and
receptive to the idea of a split.
Amgen, the world's largest biotech company by sales, needs
to improve its research and development evaluation, Third Point
said, adding that recent cost cuts did not even scratch the
surface.
Amgen said it appreciates the perspectives of all of its
shareholders, including Third Point.
"The board and management continually assess Amgen's
strategic priorities - and, when appropriate, take action - to
set the best path forward to increase shareholder value," the
company said.
Amgen has scheduled a business update for investors and
analysts on Oct. 28 at which it will provide details on the
restructuring plans it announced in July.
Third Point recently created a Scientific and Medical
Advisory Board led by oncologist Dr. David Agus, the former
doctor of Apple CEO Steve Jobs. The board will help evaluate
therapeutic companies and their clinical assets.
The letter also touched on this month's wild equity market
swings, which have been partly blamed on hedge funds.
Third Point said it still likes investing in the United
States and is betting that "large-cap opportunities with a
constructivist angle will become more promising."
The hedge fund had cut its exposures over the last week, but
has now taken new positions and returned to stocks it still
likes but sold earlier at much higher prices.
Amgen shares rose $6.58, or 4.8 percent, to close at $144.09
on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot in New York; Editing by Diane Craft, Andre Grenon and
Lisa Shumaker)