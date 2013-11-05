Loeb's Third Point hedge fund up 19.4 percent through October

BOSTON Nov 5 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
told investors that his Third Point Offshore Fund had returned
19.4 percent this year, ranking it among the industry's best
performers.
In October, Loeb's fund gained 1.2 percent while the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 4.6 percent, according to
information sent to clients and seen by Reuters.
With bets on Sotheby's and Japan's economic
recovery, among others, Loeb has made investments around the
world through a variety of strategies, including an activist
bent where he is pushing for change at the auction house.
Like other managers, Loeb did not say which positions drove
performance last month, saving those kinds of comments for his
quarterly letters.
The average hedge fund has gained only about 5.5 percent
this year, making Loeb's current performance stand out. But the
fund manager is not taking in new money and is in fact returning
some to clients later this year to guard against growing too
large.
Many hedge fund managers are just now tallying their monthly
numbers, but rival investor William Ackman, who also makes
activist bets, already informed clients that he had a very
strong month in which his main fund climbed 7.9 percent. That
lifts his year-to-date returns to 8.5 percent, helping erase the
effects of losses in July and August.