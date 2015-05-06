Third Point's Loeb not pushing for Yum! to split off China business

LAS VEGAS May 6 Billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb said on Wednesday that he sees room for restaurant chain
company Yum! Brands to potentially split off its China
business but said he is not pushing for that now.
"Yum! is not an activist play from our perspective," Loeb
said at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, less than a week
after telling investors that his $17.5 billion hedge fund Third
Point LLC had taken a significant position in the stock.
He said he sees "enormous" upside for the stock, without
giving a price target. "Suffice it to say we don't put $1
billion to work without (seeing a lot of upside)."
