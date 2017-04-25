Q&A: Hedge fund executive Simon Lorne talks Trump, Brexit and 'Billions'

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Hedge fund critics are
becoming increasingly vocal about the $3 trillion industry,
arguing that it produces mediocre returns for clients while
enriching managers with exorbitant fees.
Some large investors have withdrawn tens of billions of
dollars, prompting a string of high-profile firms to restructure
or close.
But despite some image problems the industry is actually
healthy, according to Simon Lorne, vice chairman and chief legal
officer of Millennium Management LLC and chairman since
September of global hedge fund lobbying group Alternative
Investment Management Association (AIMA).
The following are lightly edited excerpts from Lorne's
comments on Monday in an interview with Reuters at Millennium's
Fifth Avenue headquarters.
Reuters: Do hedge funds have a PR problem?
Lorne: Yes. Hedge funds are not the favored children of the
investment community.
Some number of hedge fund managers are quite successful. If the
fund is successful, the compensation structure is such that the
individual manager can be quite successful, and so you can get
the headline incomes. That makes people resentful in ways they
aren’t resentful about star athletes or Bill Gates at Microsoft
or Facebook or whatever.
What would you say to the firefighter who sits on his retirement
system’s board and is frustrated with hedge fund performance?
Lorne: I’d say look at 10 years, not five years. What hedge
funds are about is performing well relative to the risk
undertaken. Go back to the meaning of hedge funds – if you are
taking risk out of the equation, you should expect to do a
little less well on the upside, but do less poorly on the
downside.
Dan Loeb said a year ago that "we are in the first innings of
a washout in hedge funds." Is that true?
Lorne: We haven’t seen the evidence of it yet. We have seen some
number of closures, certainly - that happens all the time.
The industry is in fact growing. The numbers bear it out from
every possible perspective. We continue to have more funds. We
continue to have more of the smart, well informed investors
putting money in hedge funds. The institutional investors are
increasing their allocation to hedge funds, we see it
constantly.
Have there been some healthy changes with fee structures?
Lorne: I think people are paying more attention to fee
structures and to alignment of interests. If you can align
incentives better with returns to investors, the industry is
better off and the investors are better off.
What does President Donald Trump means for hedge funds?
Lorne: Except macro funds, we tend not to be riding the big
economic waves. We tend to be more arbitraging inefficiencies in
the system, taking risk out of the investment process, and I
think we do that wherever the administration is.
There’s been a popular view that the Trump administration is
going to be pro business and therefore hedge funds will do
better, and Jay Clayton as the SEC chairman will be less
interested in protecting investors. I think that’s silly. All
indications are that Jay Clayton will be a strong chairman who
will care about the public interest and who will regulate
sensibly. AIMA has always supported sensible regulation for the
industry. At a high level, I don’t think the Trump
administration particularly means well or ill for the industry.
Should parts of Dodd-Frank be tweaked?
Lorne: Some of the clearing requirements and the potential
limitations on global transactions that lead to potentially
inconsistent regulation between the United States and Europe and
Asia, in what is in fact a global industry, are potentially
troublesome and will impact the global economy and local
economies in untoward ways. The regulators can handle that
appropriately, but they need to be talking to each other. I
worry that as the United States perhaps moves toward measures
that would be called protectionist - and who knows what’s going
to come out of the French elections, and Brexit and Europe? -
but there is some element of balkanization of regulatory
structures, where we need to look at more uniform, global
structures.
What are some Brexit pitfalls for hedge funds?
Lorne: A lot of people employed by the industry in London are
people who came from other countries and they are worried about
whether they are going to be able to stay in London and under
what circumstances.
On the larger scale, the ability to trade across borders I think
won’t change very much but it’s important to us. I think London
will remain one of the two or three major financial capitals of
the world, but there are questions around that.
What's your take on hedge funds in popular culture such as the
hit TV series "Billions," the fictionalized tale of a New York
hedge-fund billionaire, played by actor Damian Lewis, and the
U.S. attorney portrayed by Paul Giamatti who is determined to
bring him down?
Lorne: I fear people watch "Billions" and think in their minds
‘that’s what hedge funds are all about.’ It’s not. It’s not what
we do or would want to do. We don’t behave that way. We don’t go
through life that way. Some hedge fund managers do dress quite
casually, I will go that far.
