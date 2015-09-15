Three state pension funds commit to new timber investment

BOSTON, Sept 15 Three West Coast public pension
funds committed more than half of the money to a new $1 billion
timber investment partnership sponsored by Plum Creek Timber
Company and Silver Creek Capital Management, the two companies
said on Tuesday.
The Washington State Investment board has committed $300
million, the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund put up $200
million and the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation committed $100
million to the joint venture called Twin Creeks Timber LLC.
The joint venture is being run by Plum Creek Timber Company,
the biggest landowner in the United States, which owns a big
chunk of the trees that will be in the portfolio, and
alternative investment boutique Silver Creek, which will do the
monitoring of the investments for the institutions.
Two other pension funds, one on the east coast and one in
California, are expected to commit another $150 million to the
investment. "We think we will end up with five investors," said
Bob Ratliffe, a managing director at Silver Creek, adding
"what's new here is having public pension funds partner with a
publicly traded timber company."
Investors will lock up their money for 15 years at a time
where annual investment returns are seen to be between 4 percent
and 5 percent.
The new investment partnership comes as institutional
investors are hungry for fresh asset classes that are not tied
to stock and bond markets and can help beef up returns over the
long term. The trees in the portfolio are earmarked for building
new homes, repairing existing homes and other industrial
purposes.
