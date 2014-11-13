Scuttled deals worth $580 bln put hedge funds on back foot

* Event driven funds lose $3.3 bln in outflows in two months
* Such funds gathered $10 bln until August on gains in 2013
* Abandoned Shire-AbbVie deal led to loss for several funds
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Nov 13 Hedge funds specialising in bets
on mergers and acquisitions are starting to see investors
withdraw funds, prompting them to take a more cautious approach
after being caught out by more than 500 corporate deals globally
failing this year.
Part of a broader industry strategy aimed at making money
from major corporate events, these deal-focused funds gained an
average 13 percent in 2013, their best year since 2010, which
helped them lure in a net $10 billion in new cash through August
this year, data from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.
But a series of failed deals, including the collapse of a
$55 billion tie-up between UK drugmaker Shire and U.S.
peer AbbVie, has led to losses for some of the world's
biggest proponents of the strategy, with investors pulling out
$3.3 billion in the last two months alone.
"The AbbVie/Shire break, in particular, has led to a far
reaching de-risking exercise for many funds," said Pierre di
Maria, head of event driven strategy at Cheyne Capital.
"Those funds have reduced their gross exposure to deals in
order to lessen their overall risk and to be able to face any
upcoming redemptions," he added.
The year had started well as a combination of low interest
rates, weak global economic growth and companies flush with cash
boosted M&A deals. As of Nov. 10, deal volume was up 47 percent
year-on-year to $2.9 trillion, Thomson Reuters data showed.
However, at the same time, deals worth $580 billion have
been pulled, the most since 2008, trapping many funds on the
wrong side of the so called "merger arbitrage" trade, which aims
to eke out returns by capturing the spread between a company's
market price and the price at which it may be acquired.
BOLD BETS
The recent blow from AbbVie pulling its bid for Shire --
after the U.S. government moved to curb deals designed to cut
taxes -- has led to losses for the likes of Paulson & Co, Tyrus
Capital and Elliott Management.
"The deal breaks have made managers more conscious of
political risk and intervention within the M&A space," said Jeff
Holland, a managing director at hedge fund investor Liongate
Capital Management.
While the Shire deal was only the fourth-biggest deal to
fall apart this year, behind the abandoned 70 billion pounds
($110.4 billion) bid by Pfizer for AstraZeneca
in May, many funds had bet big on its success.
That concentration was reflected in Shire's share price fall
when the deal broke up -- 22 percent, about twice that of
AstraZeneca when it went through a similar situation.
Following the Shire deal collapse, merger arbitrage spreads,
or the difference between a company's share price and the price
at which it may be bought, on other deals widened by 2.5 percent
on average as a number of hedge funds liquidated positions,
presenting an investment opportunity for some, said Di Maria of
Cheyne Capital, adding he had nearly doubled the size of his
merger arbitrage portfolio.
DEEP LOSSES
Hedge fund manager John Paulson, who invested 1.44 billion
pounds in Shire on Oct. 14, saw his Advantage fund lose 13.6
percent in October, according to an investor, while Elliott
Associates said it may take legal action against AbbVie for
scuttling the deal and losses.
Another fund to take a hit was Tyrus Capital, which bet both
on Shire's share price rising and AbbVie's share price falling.
The $1.4 billion Tyrus Capital Event Fund ended October down
about 6.5 percent, fund data obtained by Reuters showed.
"This has raised questions about portfolio concentration of
hedge funds on some risky M&A deals," said Philippe Ferreira,
head of research at Lyxor Asset Management.
"We are advising investors having a strong exposure to event
driven to diversify their portfolios," he added.
An index from Eurekahedge tracking event-driven funds fell
2.1 percent in October, its biggest monthly decline since 2011,
highlighting their poor recent performance.
Investors keen to capture merger arbitrage returns, which
are less correlated to other strategies, but reluctant to
shoulder the risk of losses from another big deal collapse, may
also consider passive funds, which buy and sell stocks involved
in deals but tend to be more diversified.
Such a strategy has already outperformed the average active
event driven hedge fund manager this year. The IQ Merger
Arbitrage ETF, for example, has returned 3.4 percent this year
and was flat in October.
($1 = 0.6298 British Pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Mark Potter)