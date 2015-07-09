Greek shock in June helps jolt macro hedge fund recovery

* Global Macro down 2 pct on average in June - Eurekahedge
* Managed Futures down 3 pct on average - Eurekahedge
* Hit by rising political tension around Greece debt deal
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar
BOSTON/LONDON, July 9 Hedge funds that make big
bets on currencies, interest rates and commodities were hit hard
in June as a worsening Greek debt crisis, concerns about China
growth and U.S. rate rise uncertainty unsettled markets.
The losses mark a reversal in fortunes for the global macro
and trend-following trading strategies, both of which had
finally appeared to be bouncing back after years of lacklustre
returns. Such funds had gained about 3 percent through May this
year, their best start in six years.
While many funds are still finalising monthly numbers and
will begin releasing them to investors in the coming days,
initial data from industry tracker Eurekahedge shows these funds
were down about 2 percent on average in June.
During June, leading markets fell as the political tussle
between Greece and international creditors over the terms of a
debt bailout raised concerns Athens could exit the euro zone in
a disorderly fashion, spreading market contagion.
Adding to that were fresh concerns about global growth,
including in China, and fresh uncertainty around an impending
U.S. rate rise.
Over the month, the FTSE 100 fell 6.6 percent, Brent
crude fell 5.5 percent, and the dollar index - a
consensus 'buy' for many funds - fell 1.5 percent.
The losses are likely to make for a disappointing second
quarter of 2015 after funds first grappled with a retracement in
the dollar in April and then were hurt at the end of June by
uncertainty in Greece that translated into losses elsewhere.
The reversal also raises the risk of further downside in
markets as these macro hedge funds managing hundreds of billions
of dollars unwind their bets.
"Generally, the positioning of macro funds is a good leading
indicator for markets, because of the trend-following nature of
this hedge fund strategy," said Bruno Schneller, chief
investment officer at fund of fund group Skenderbeg Alternative
Investments.
"We're a little bit worried that further de-risking by macro
funds could impact markets negatively."
As well as Greece, of particular concern will be the extent
to which sharp swings in China's onshore stock market, as the
government fights to control panic selling, spooks investors
more broadly.
The data on returns spells bad news for pension funds and
wealthy individuals who have been steadily increasing exposure
to these types of funds in recent months, boosting the
industry's size to above $3 trillion, as returns from bonds,
stocks and cash deposits dwindle.
Quality Capital Management, a global macro fund based in
Britain, lost 7.9 percent in June, while Field Street Capital
was off 3 percent, investors in the funds said. Brevan Howard's
main macro fund, meanwhile, lost about 1 percent, an investor
letter seen by Reuters showed.
So-called 'managed futures' funds, which make similar bets
to global macro funds, following trends in the global economy
and using mathematical models to evaluate risk and pricing in
the financial markets, lost even more - down more than 3 percent
on average in June, Eurekahedge data showed.
The $6 billion Lynx Programme fund lost 6 percent last
month, while Tulip Trend Fund lost nearly 15 percent, according
to performance data seen by Reuters.
For global macro funds which had been struggling for years
as fixed income volatility had virtually dried up in the era of
easy money and few central bank moves, the months before April
had been more positive and many funds were up on the year.
Eaglevale, the fund run by a trio of former Goldman Sachs
employees, including President Bill Clinton's son-in-law Marc
Mezvinsky, for example, was posting its best year ever through
the end of May, thanks largely to having called the dollar's
move correctly.
The firm's main fund was up 5.7 percent through May after
having lost 3.6 percent in 2014 following a 2 percent gain in
2013 and a 2 percent loss in 2012.
