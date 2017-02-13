Marcato's McGuire says Deckers has made 'critical missteps' - CNBC

NEW YORK Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of
activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on
Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had made capital
allocation missteps and showed a lack of discipline around
costs.
"Deckers is...a business with a great brand, generates a lot
of cash flow and actually trades at one of its lowest valuations
in its history, but they've made some very critical missteps
around capital allocation and really a lack of discipline around
costs and returns on capital," McGuire told the cable television
network.
Deckers was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Grant McCool)