Marcato's McGuire says Deckers has made 'critical missteps' - CNBC

NEW YORK Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had made capital allocation missteps and showed a lack of discipline around costs.

"Deckers is...a business with a great brand, generates a lot of cash flow and actually trades at one of its lowest valuations in its history, but they've made some very critical missteps around capital allocation and really a lack of discipline around costs and returns on capital," McGuire told the cable television network.

Deckers was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Grant McCool)
