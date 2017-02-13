UPDATE 1-Marcato's McGuire criticizes Deckers' retail expansion -CNBC

(Adds more McGuire comments)
NEW YORK Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of
activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on
Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing
significantly in physical retail stores.
McGuire, whose fund reported a 6 percent stake in Deckers on
Feb. 8, told the cable television network that the maker of UGG
boots and apparel and Teva sandals had invested hundreds of
millions of dollars over the last five years expanding physical
retail locations while other retailers have worked to reduce
their footprint.
"Deckers is...a business with a great brand, generates a lot
of cash flow and actually trades at one of its lowest valuations
in its history, but they've made some very critical missteps
around capital allocation and really a lack of discipline around
costs and returns on capital," McGuire said.
"The principal capital allocation error that this company
has made now for several years on end has been the deployment of
significant investment in the physical retail stores that have
really translated into no physical return on investment of any
kind," McGuire said.
McGuire said Deckers' UGG brand was "very valuable" and
still had enormous growth opportunity internationally and
domestically, but that the brand needed to be handled more
effectively.
When asked if Marcato would seek a proxy contest against
Deckers, McGuire said: "We will have to see how our
conversations progress." He said that Marcato had spoken with
Deckers' management team before buying shares in the past week.
McGuire, who told CNBC that he did not have much enthusiasm
for the brick and mortar retail sector, also said Marcato had
cut its stake in retailer Macy's Inc. "quite
significantly" since its shares rallied into the mid-$40s in the
wake of the Nov. 8 U.S. election.
McGuire also said Marcato had exited its position in
equipment rental company United Rentals Inc, noting that
its stock price had had an "incredible run" and was currently
pricing in an enormous amount of business and revenue that may
not materialize for a couple of years.
Deckers and Macy's officials were not immediately available
for comment, while a United Rentals spokesperson declined to
comment. Deckers shares were last down 0.5 percent at $51.85 in
afternoon U.S. trading, while Macy's shares were up 2.9 percent
at $32.92 and United Rentals shares were up 0.8 percent at
$128.14.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Grant McCool and Cynthia
Osterman)