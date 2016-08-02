UPDATE 1-Activist hedge fund Marcato gains 10.4 pct in July

(Adds details on investments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 2 Marcato International, an activist
hedge fund that mainly bets on U.S. equities, returned 10.4
percent in July, handily beating the broader stock market
index's gain, when the fund made two new investments.
July's gain helped shrink the fund's losses for the year,
leaving it down 2.7 percent through the end of July, according
to a shareholder update sent to investors in the $1.5 billion
fund firm and seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's
500 index climbed 3.7 percent in July and is up 7.7
percent for the year.
Marcato last week said that it now owns 5.1 percent stakes
in crane and heavy equipment manufacturer Terex Corp.
and restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, sending
the share price of both companies higher. Neither company has
big name hedge fund investors among its biggest owners, leaving
the door open for Marcato to become the driving force in pushing
management to use its capital better and buy more of its own
shares.
At the same time, Marcato's three biggest holdings - Bank of
New York Mellon, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
and auction house Sotheby's - also performed well with
Sotheby's climbing 18 percent. Last week, Taikang Life Insurance
(IPO-TKLI.HK), run by Chen Dongsheng, who founded Chinese
auction house China Guardian, took a 13.5 percent stake in
Sotheby's.
Marcato is run by Mick McGuire who had been a partner in
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management before
launching his firm six years ago. The fund has returned an
average 9 percent a year since its launch.
