Former Paulson partner snags $130 million Ramius hedge fund seed deal

NEW YORK, April 12 Former Paulson & Co partner Samantha Greenberg has secured a $130 million investment from Ramius LLC that will last for at least three years for her new hedge fund firm, a person familiar with the matter said.

Greenberg plans to launch the stock-focused venture, Margate Capital, in September or October, according to the person, who requested anonymity because the deal's terms were private. The firm plans to use Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co as prime brokers and will begin fundraising shortly.

Ramius, the $13.3 billion investment management business of financial services firm Cowen Group Inc, is making a seed investment, meaning it will share some of Margate's revenue from client fees for an unspecified period.

"Samantha has proven herself an astute and skilled investor, and we believe her talents are well-suited to markets where alpha generation is in short supply," Ramius Chief Executive Officer Michael Singer said in a statement.

Greenberg is Margate's chief investment officer and sole portfolio manager. The source said Brian Higgins, who currently works at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, would join as head trader, and Rachel Obenshain was also coming from Lodge Hill Capital as director of research and head of investments in the consumer industry.

Higgins, Obenshain and officials at JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A Goldman Sachs representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greenberg was at Paulson from 2009 until January. She worked on the firm's investments based on corporate events such as mergers, particularly in the media, cable and consumer sectors. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Lisa Von Ahn)