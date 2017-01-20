Maverick Capital eyes rebound on bets Trump may roil Wall Street

| BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's
policies could lead to more violent stock market movements,
something prominent hedge fund manager Lee Ainslie said could
help his portfolio rebound after a lousy 2016.
Ainslie's $11 billion Maverick Capital missed out on a rally
sparked by Trump's unexpected election in November and ended the
year with double digit losses in its biggest funds,
underperforming the broader stock market and most hedge funds.
But the manager, a protege of storied industry investor
Julian Roberston, wrote to investors in a letter dated Jan. 17
and seen by Reuters on Friday, that he was confident his firm
will make money this year. Stocks that ran up could fall back
and bets against some retail stocks will pay off, he said.
"Maverick has a long and consistent history of generating
strong returns after periods of loss," the letter said.
The Maverick Fund LDC lost 10.6 percent and the Maverick
Levered fund fell 20.9 percent.
Rising prices and tight labor markets could threaten
economic growth and Trump's uncertain foreign policy plans,
trade and tax policies could translate into more stock market
gyrations, Ainslie wrote.
"Did I mention that the President-elect has a habit of
sending random and sometimes bizarre tweets in the early morning
hours?" the letter said. "Such uncertainty on a vast range of
critical issues will likely breed higher volatility in the
equity markets."
Ainslie's call for more stock market volatility seems
currently out of step with other observers and recent market
behavior. The VIX, which measures volatility, has been running
below its historical average in January. But markets can reverse
fast.
"The market's perspective on expected volatility can change
quickly and violently ... we believe we are well-positioned to
endure a higher volatility environment," Ainslie wrote.
Maverick's largest positions included computer software
company Adobe Systems Inc, social media company
Facebook Inc, biopharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc
and discount travel company Priceline Group Inc.
He did not identify the retailers he is betting against and
cautioned that it was not a simple "assessment of the ecommerce
vs. bricks and mortar Battle Royale." "We no longer believe the
theme is "Short Retail". We are now in the early innings of what
we believe is called "Omni-Channel Evolution" and stock
selection has never been more important," he wrote.
Despite losses, Ainslie said investors stuck with the firm
and added new money every month in 2016.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)