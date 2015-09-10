Global stock market rout offers opportunity for M&A hedge funds

* World stocks down 6.9 pct in August
* Event-driven funds see billions pulled
* Some big M&A deals could now offer 25 pct returns
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 10 The sharp falls in global stock
markets in August potentially offer hedge funds that decide to
bet on the outcome of merger deals a chance to make some juicy
returns.
A plunge in China's equity markets last month that triggered
falls around the world, in theory, makes it cheaper for hedge
funds to set up a so-called merger arbitrage trade.
Merger arbitrage funds often aim to make money by buying
shares in a company that is the target of a takeover bid in the
hope they will rise towards the offer price. They also bet that
the share price of the company making the bid will fall and they
can make a return from the spread between the two prices.
The spreads on some deals have widened as a result of the
stock market falls and volatility, offering an attractive entry
point for arbitrageurs into some of the world's biggest deals.
During August, the MSCI World Index, which tracks
major stock markets, fell 6.9 percent to record the worst
month's performance since May 2012
"August was a pretty tough month, and merger spreads widened
as you'd expect," Ben Watson, Senior Investment Manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management, said. "But if you have
conviction a deal will close, it's potentially a great
opportunity."
Royal Dutch Shell's planned takeover of BG Group
, expected to close in the first half of 2016, for
example, offered funds a return of around 15 percent based on
the spread at the end of August, Watson said.
In the United States, a deal between healthcare groups Cigna
and Anthem, due to close in the second half of
2016, offered a 25 percent return.
Asset manager Lyxor is about to upgrade its view on merger
arbitrage strategy, Head of Research Philippe Ferreira said,
believing this will rebound as market conditions become more
stable.
Ferreira said discussions with fund managers using the
strategy revealed that lower returns in July and August were
down to adverse market conditions and not a belief the deals
would fail.
Merger arbitrage is part of a broader category known as
event-driven investing, which seeks to take advantage of share
price differences that may occur in the run up to a corporate
sale, or merger or other corporate event.
Event-driven hedge funds manage about $222 billion globally.
In terms of returns, the strategy lost 2.5 percent in August,
giving up all its gains for the year, data from tracker
Eurekahedge showed.
In the first seven months of the year, the broader category
of event-driven funds collectively suffered net outflows worth
$3.3 billion as against $9.5 billion net inflows in 2014, the
data showed.
It has been a bumper year for M&A deals. Globally, M&A has
totalled $2.9 trillion so far this year, Thomson Reuters data to
Aug. 14 showed, just shy of an all-time record of $3 trillion
set in 2007 over the same period.
Watson at Aberdeen said he was looking for arbitrage funds
that actively trade around incremental deal news, such as signs
a deal may fail on antitrust grounds. He said this was because
of the increased market volatility and as some deals involve
companies that already have large market shares.
Also, the sheer scale of some deals could be a deterrent to
arbitrage funds.
For Chris Hawkins at fund of hedge fund firm Gottex, the
scale of the share price fall in companies engaged in deals
therefore needs to be assessed carefully.
"Deals are more attractive than before, but the question is
are they now priced correctly... I am not sure that there is
conviction that things are truly cheap."
