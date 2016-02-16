Leon Cooperman optimistic despite stock losses

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Billionaire investor Leon
Cooperman still thinks U.S. stocks can generate a positive
return in 2016 despite being burned recently by their steep
decline.
Cooperman's $5.4 billion hedge fund firm, Omega Advisors,
expects the S&P 500 Index to gain between 6 percent and 8
percent over the coming year, according to a private client
letter seen by Reuters.
"We believe that the year-to-date weakness in U.S. shares is
not owing to any noteworthy deterioration in the fundamentals
important to the stock market but rather to technical items,"
Cooperman and deputy Steven Einhorn wrote in the January 20
letter.
Those items were briefly described as "market
structure/capital market illiquidity/momentum-driven and price
insensitive sellers."
Cooperman, who practices a so-called value investing
strategy using intensive company research, has in the past
blamed fast-trading driven by computer algorithms as a cause of
stock market deterioration.
The firm's optimism about stocks has backfired recently.
Omega's main fund fell nearly 10 percent in January, according
to a report by HSBC Alternative Investment Group seen by
Reuters. The fund also declined in 2014 and 2015, falling 2.1
percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.
A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission shows some of the hedge fund's recent investment
moves.
Omega appears to have dodged additional losses by selling
out of solar power company SunEdison, drug business
Valeant Pharmaceuticals and internet travel retailer
Priceline Group over the fourth quarter, according to
the "13F" filings. All three stocks are down
double-digits so far in 2016.
The disclosures offer a snapshot of hedge fund holdings as
of December 31, 2015 and may have since changed. A
representative for Omega declined to comment.
Cooperman and Einhorn's letter expresses continued
frustration with the stock market: "This seeming disconnect
between the market and our assessment of fundamentals is
disturbing and surprising to us."
Cooperman and Einhorn repeated their list of seven "positive
underpinnings" to U.S. stocks, including continued economic
expansion, healthy levels of inflation, additional stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, and more.
They also dismissed commonly cited reasons for the poor
performance of U.S. stocks, including the devaluation of the
Yuan and weak Chinese growth, low oil and commodity prices, the
lack of buyers and sellers for junk bonds, and the continued
strength of the U.S. dollar versus other currencies.
The average hedge fund, as measured by the Absolute Return
Composite Index, lost an estimated 0.17 percent over 2015,
compared with a 1.40 percent gain for the S&P 500, including
dividends.
