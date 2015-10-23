Omega says August selloff in US shares does not mark end of bull market

NEW YORK Oct 23 Leon Cooperman and Steven
Einhorn's Omega Advisors told investors the bull market in U.S.
shares was intact and that equities should generate a
mid-to-high single-digit annual total return despite August's
market turmoil.
In a letter to investors dated Oct. 17 and seen by Reuters
on Friday, Cooperman and Einhorn said it would take time to
restore investor confidence in U.S. shares after the volatility
and forced selling that drove stocks down 10 percent over five
sessions near the end of August.
Omega said investor sentiment should improve if the market
sees stability in Chinese economic data and in oil and commodity
prices, a narrowing in corporate and high-yield spreads, clarity
by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, and rising U.S.
Treasury yields and increased quantitative easing from the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)