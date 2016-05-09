Midas touch gone, hedge fund industry's influence may be waning

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn
has built a reputation on his ability to crater a company's
stock.
His prescient short calls such as Allied Capital and Lehman
Brothers had been announced in previous years at the annual Sohn
Investment Conference in New York. And so, as he took the took
the stage at the event after the U.S. stock market closed on May
4, audience members were eagerly anticipating what would come
next.
In a 15-minute presentation, he laid out why industrial
company Caterpillar Inc should trade at half its current
value. The next day, the stock opened lower, but was down just 1
percent.
After a decade in which hedge fund assets nearly doubled,
there are several signs that the golden era for the $2.9
trillion industry may be on the wane, draining the influence of
fund managers who once considered themselves masters of the
universe.
Once able to command hefty fees by routinely beating the
Street, hedge funds are now facing a storm of unsatisfied
clients who are demanding either steep discounts or withdrawing
their funds entirely, leaving some in the industry wondering
whether the pain is just beginning.
The same day that Einhorn spoke in New York, the chief
investment officer for the California State Teachers Retirement
System called the typical hedge fund fee model "broken." A few
weeks earlier, the New York City Employee's Retirement Fund
announced that it was pulling out of hedges completely.
Einhorn is a prime example of the industry's troubles. Last
year, his Greenlight Capital lost 20 percent, marking the fund's
first down year since the 2007-09 financial crisis and only its
second-ever annual loss since its inception in 1996.
Greenlight investors have expressed their disappointment by
pulling money, helping shrink assets to roughly $9 billion, down
some $3 billion from only eight months ago.
Einhorn, who declined to comment for this story,
acknowledged the tough new environment when he wrote to
investors in January "we have never had a year where so little
went right," and pledged the firm would "concentrate on trying
to make better returns."
FEES FALL AS FUNDS MULTIPLY
In part, the industry is a victim of its own popularity.
With an estimated 10,046 global hedge funds and funds of
hedge funds according to Hedge Fund Research Inc (HFR) - near
the record high in 2014 - investors and analysts say that many
managers are chasing the same ideas, driving spreads downward
and lowering potential returns.
At the same time, extraordinarily low global interest rates
are keeping a lid on returns from arbitrage strategies that
attempt to exploit differences between global economic policies,
for example.
Daniel Loeb, who runs $17.5 billion Third Point, said
pointedly in a recent letter to investors "as most investors
have been caught offsides at some or multiple points over the
past eight months, the impulse to do little is understandable."
Last year the average hedge fund lost slightly more than 1
percent, according to HFR, but with billionaire stars like Larry
Robbins, the founder of Glenview Capital Management, and William
Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management,
nursing double-digit losses.
So far this year the average manager - across all strategies
- is again down nearly 1 percent, while the broader U.S. stock
market is up, albeit slightly.
As a result, hedge funds are under increasing pressure to
lower their typical fee structure, which charges 2 percent of
assets invested plus 20 percent of gains, or face investors
pulling assets in favor of other illiquid investments ranging
from private equity to real estate, or even low-cost market
index funds.
Incentive fees - the amount of investment gains that a hedge
fund manager can take of client gains - fell by an average of
5.3 percent between the end of 2011 and year-end 2015, according
to HFR, and some wealth advisors say they expect it to fall
further.
"When you have too much capital chasing the same ideas and
deals, it's going to narrow the return," said Darell Krasnoff,
senior managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors, who has
halved his allocation to hedge funds over the last five years
and moved money into commercial real estate instead.
"There's not that many people who can justify 2 and 20
(percent) out there," he said.
'LACK OF TALENT'?
Overall, investors pulled $15.1 billion out of hedge funds
in the first three months of this year, according to data
tracker HFR, marking the first quarters of consecutive outflows
since the financial crisis.
To be sure, institutional investors such as pensions and
endowments have few safe places to put their billions of dollars
with stocks at relatively expensive levels and many bonds
yielding little to nothing. And recent surveys of large
investors showed that many plan to increase their allocation to
hedge funds.
The average allocation among U.S. public pension funds to
hedge funds is up slightly this year, to 9.2 percent of assets
from 9 percent the year before.
Yet public criticism has grown more common, even from within
the financial industry.
A day before Einhorn's speech, commercial insurer AIG Inc
blamed poor hedge fund performance for its lousy
quarterly earnings results and said it would be pulling $4.1
billion it has invested in the industry.
The day before that, billionaire investor Steven Cohen, who
now manages $11 billion for so-called family office Point72,
told an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference in
Los Angeles that the days of funds routinely generating 30
percent annual returns were over.
"Frankly, I'm blown away by the lack of talent," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence
Delevingne; editing by G Crosse)