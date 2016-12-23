Equity, Macro hedge funds look to bounce back from a tough year

* Developed market equity, macroeconomic trend funds lag
* Commodity, emerging markets, U.S. stocks lead the gainers
* Trump, central bank policy to create opportunities in 2017
By Simon Jessop, Maiya Keidan and Lawrence Delevingne
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 23 For some equity funds
and those betting on macroeconomic trends, which together make
up a large chunk of the $3 trillion global hedge fund industry's
assets, 2016 has been another year to forget.
Beset by investors pressing for lower fees and the dulling
effect of central bank easy monetary policies, the biggest
winners were largely to be found betting on credit, a rebound in
commodity, energy and emerging markets or the election-fuelled
run-up in U.S. stocks.
Those coming off worse included London-based Crispin Odey,
whose Odey European fund was down around 50 percent by early
December, and U.S.-based Passport Capital's John Burbank, whose
Special Opportunities fund was down 24 percent heading into
November.
The average diversified global equity fund had lost 4.8
percent to early December, data from HSBC showed, while those
focused on Europe had lost 4.7 percent.
The average so-called 'global macro' fund, which looks to
pick big macroeconomic trades right, was up just 1.8 percent,
the data showed, while 'Systematic Global' funds, which use
computer programmes to help trade, were down 2 percent.
At the top of the performance charts were some of the
laggards from recent years, including the U.S.-based Dorset
Energy Fund, whose bets on energy companies helped it rise
nearly 80 percent, buoyed by a 40 percent-plus jump in the price
of crude oil.
The equity-focused Russian Prosperity Fund was up nearly 55
percent, helped by gains of more than a fifth in the
oil-exporting country's main stock market.
That left the average hedge fund of any stripe up 3.5
percent by mid-December, data from industry tracker Eurekahedge
showed, lagging a 4.5 percent gain in the MSCI World Index.
FEES FALL
Against that tough backdrop, the number of active funds
dipped below 10,000 for the first time since 2014, and the
overall average management fee charged as a percentage of assets
under management fell to 1.5 percent, industry tracker HFR said.
More than half of the world's hedge funds employed an equity
or event-driven hedge fund strategy, HFR said.
"Overall it has been a challenging year for hedge funds due
to a lack of net asset inflows into the industry and difficult
performance results," said Zeynep Meric-Smith, Co-Lead for UK
Hedge Funds at EY.
Martin Kallstrom, head of alternative investments at First
Swedish National Pension Fund, which invests around $1.7 billion
in hedge funds, said that had led some managers to be "quite
humbled", leading to a substantial reduction in fees.
"In some cases we have negotiated up to a 20 percent
reduction in fees this year," he said.
A steepening of the U.S. yield curve, greater reliance on
fiscal spend and the prospect of lighter regulation and
corporate friendly tax policies from President-elect Donald
Trump could lend support to many stock and bond funds in 2017.
"With central bank policy in the States at least looking to
normalise, (and) company fundamentals becoming more important
after the rising tide of cheap money that lifted all boats,
fundamental stock-picking will have more value," said Simon
Smiles, chief investment officer for ultra high net worth
investors at UBS Wealth Management.
Others likely to benefit include fixed income, as investors
are rewarded more for investing in riskier credits, and
event-driven funds, which could profit if Trump allows companies
to more easily repatriate earnings from overseas.
Darren Wolf, Head of Hedge Funds, Americas at Aberdeen Asset
Management said he expected 2017 to be "considerably
better" for hedge funds.
"Irrespective of what the specific outcome is, there will be
movement on the regulatory and political front post-Trump's
victory," he said, pointing to the potential healthcare
stock-boosting repeal of 'Obamacare', changes to rules limiting
bank trading or those around energy regulation.
"These are all events that can confuse the market and create
uncertainty and provide a ripe hunting ground for hedge funds,"
he added.
BETTING ON DECLINE
Among the best-performing equity 'short' trades in 2016,
where a manager bets on the price falling, were in small
healthcare and biotech stocks, including Concordia International
in the United States and Circassia Pharmaceuticals
in Britain, data from Markit showed.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve flagging a quicker pace of
interest rate rises and the European Central Bank set to trim
its bond purchases against a backdrop of fresh political risk in
Europe, funds betting on divergent macroeconomic themes could
also benefit.
"More limited central bank appetite for QE [quantitative
easing] could take away a significant element of market
support," said Anthony Lawler, head of portfolio management at
hedge fund investor GAM.
"An increasing range of economic outcomes and higher yields
provide more fertile trading conditions for active managers,
which we believe should prove beneficial across asset classes."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Keith Weir)