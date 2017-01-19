INSIGHT-Struggling hedge funds still expense bonuses, bar tabs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 Investors are starting to sour
on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million dollar
trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners and trophy office
space.
Powerful firms such as Citadel LLC and Millennium Management
LLC charge clients for such costs through so-called
"pass-through" fees, which can include everything from a new
hire's deferred compensation to travel to high-end technology.
It all adds up: investors often end up paying more than
double the industry's standard fees of 2 percent of assets and
20 percent of investment gains, which many already consider too
high.
Investors have for years tolerated pass-through charges
because of high net returns, but weak performance lately is
testing their patience.
Clients of losing funds last year, including those managed
by Blackstone Group LP's Senfina Advisors LLC, Folger
Hill Asset Management LP and Balyasny Asset Management LP,
likely still paid fees far higher than 2 percent of assets.
Clients of shops that made money, including Paloma Partners
and Hutchin Hill Capital LP, were left with returns of less than
5 percent partly because of a draining combination of
pass-through and performance fees.
(GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2iLRB3T)
Millennium, the $34 billion New York firm led by billionaire
Israel Englander, charged clients its usual fees of 5 or 6
percent of assets and 20 percent of gains in 2016, according to
a person familiar with the situation. The charges left investors
in Millennium's flagship fund with a net return of just 3.3
percent.
Citadel, the $26 billion Chicago firm led by billionaire
Kenneth Griffin, charged pass-through fees that added up to
about 5.3 percent in 2015 and 6.3 percent in 2014, according to
another person familiar with the situation. Charges for 2016
were not finalized, but the costs typically add up to between 5
and 10 percent of assets, separate from the 20 percent
performance fee Citadel typically charges.
Citadel's flagship fund returned 5 percent in 2016, far
below its 19.5 percent annual average since 1990, according to
the source who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity
because the information is private.
All firms mentioned declined to comment or did not respond
to requests for comment.
In 2014, consulting firm Cambridge Associates studied fees
charged by multi-manager funds, which deploy various investment
strategies using small teams and often include pass-throughs.
Their clients lose 33 percent of profits to fees, on average,
Cambridge found.
The report by research consultant Tomas Kmetko noted such
funds would need to generate gross returns of roughly 19 percent
to deliver a 10 percent net profit to clients.
'STUNNING TO ME'
Defenders of pass-throughs said the fees were necessary to
keep elite talent and provide traders with top technology. They
said that firm executives were often among the largest investors
in their funds and pay the same fees as clients.
But frustration is starting to show.
A 2016 survey by consulting firm EY found that 95 percent of
investors prefer no pass-through expense. The report also said
fewer investors support various types of pass-through fees than
in the past.
"It's stunning to me to think you would pay more than 2
percent," said Marc Levine, chairman of the Illinois State Board
of Investment, which has reduced its use of hedge funds. "That
creates a huge hurdle to have the right alignment of interests."
Investors pulled $11.5 billion from multi-strategy funds in
2016 after three consecutive years of net additions, according
to data tracker eVestment. Redemptions for firms that use
pass-through fees were not available.
Even with pass-through fees, firms like Citadel, Millennium
and Paloma have produced double-digit net returns over the
long-term. The Cambridge study also found that multi-manager
funds generally performed better and with lower volatility than
a global stock index.
"High fees and expenses are hard to stomach, particularly in
a low-return environment, but it's all about the net," said
Michael Hennessy, co-founder of hedge fund investment firm
Morgan Creek Capital Management.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Citadel has used pass-through fees for an unusual purpose:
developing intellectual property.
The firm relied partly on client fees to build an internal
administration business starting in 2007. But only Citadel's
owners, including Griffin, benefited from the 2011 sale of the
unit, Omnium LLC, to Northern Trust Corp for $100 million, plus
$60 million or so in subsequent profit-sharing, two people
familiar with the situation said.
Citadel noted in a 2016 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing that some pass-through expenses are still used
to develop intellectual property, the extent of which was
unclear. Besides hedge funds, Citadel's other business lines
include Citadel Securities LLC, the powerful market-maker, and
Citadel Technology LLC, a small portfolio management software
provider.
Some Citadel hedge fund investors and advisers to them told
Reuters they were unhappy about the firm charging clients to
build technology whose profits Citadel alone will enjoy. "It's
really against the spirit of a partnership," said one.
A spokesman for Citadel declined to comment.
A person familiar with the situation noted that Citadel put
tens of millions of dollars into the businesses and disclosed to
clients that only Citadel would benefit from related revenues.
The person also noted Citadel's high marks from an investor
survey by industry publication Alpha for alignment of interests
and independent oversight.
Gordon Barnes, global head of due diligence at Cambridge,
said few hedge fund managers charge their investors for services
provided by affiliates because of various problems it can cause.
"Even with the right legal disclosures, it rarely passes a
basic fairness test," Barnes said, declining to comment on any
individual firm. "These arrangements tend to favor the manager's
interests."
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Grant McCool)