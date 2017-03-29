Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police

BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge
fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel
window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
The New York City Police Department said it received a call
late on Monday afternoon that the man had jumped out of a
24th-floor window of the Sofitel New York Hotel.
An investigation, treating the incident as suicide, has
begun, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The man was identified as Charles Murphy by his employer,
billionaire investor John Paulson. "We are extremely saddened by
this news," Paulson said in a statement. "Charles was an
extremely gifted and brilliant man, a great partner and a true
friend."
Murphy was instrumental in getting Paulson to invest in
insurance companies including American International Group Inc
, where the billionaire had pushed for the company to
break apart and now has a seat on the board.
Before coming to Paulson, Murphy worked for hedge fund
Fairfield Greenwich Group and several investment banks. He was
56 years old and lived in a townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East
Side.
Fairfield Greenwich Group collapsed after it was accused of
putting clients' money with Bernard Madoff, who admitted in 2009
that he ran a Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors said the scheme amounted
to as much as $65 billion over 20 years and involved more than
4,800 client accounts.
