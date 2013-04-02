UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses suit against Paulson for China bet

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 2 John Paulson scored a legal
victory when a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that
charged the billionaire hedge fund manager failed to properly
research an investment in China's Sino-Forest Corp that cost his
fund hundreds of millions in losses.
An amended order was entered on March 31, 2013, granting
Paulson's motion to dismiss the case, court papers show.
Hugh Culverhouse, whose family had once owned the Tampa Bay
Buccaneers football team, sued Paulson a year ago over the
Sino-Forest investment, which turned into one of the hedge
fund's biggest losses.
The judge ruled that Culverhouse did not have the standing
to sue and claim a fiduciary relationship with Paulson.
"We are pleased with the judge's ruling," a spokeswoman for
Paulson said on Tuesday. "We have stated from the outset that
this suit was completely without merit and that there was no
basis in law or fact for the action."
Paulson's New York-based firm, Paulson & Co, invests roughly
$18 billion and has been watched closely ever since well-timed
bets against the overheated housing market earned the fund and
its founder billions in 2007 and 2008.
But the hedge fund's reputation was dealt a blow when
Sino-Forest's stock price tumbled after a short-seller published
a research report alleging improper accounting at the Chinese
forestry products company.
By 2011, Paulson's Advantage and Advantage Plus funds owned
roughly 14 percent of Sino-Forest's shares and the drop in the
stock price after the Muddy Waters report was released left
Paulson & Co with paper losses of roughly $500 million.
Culverhouse, who was a former federal prosecutor, accused
Paulson's firm of "gross negligence," saying the fund manager
failed to analyze "the substantial risks of holding a
near-billion-dollar investment in a forestry company based in
China" before investing in Sino-Forest.
His lawsuit sought class-action status for fund investors,
as well as compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint does
not say how much Culverhouse and other investors lost.
A person familiar with Paulson's funds said the net total
loss on Sino-Forest ended up being around $100 million.
In addition to the Sino-Forest investment, Paulson's
ill-timed bets on an economic recovery, which included losing
investments in Bank of America Corp, made for even
bigger losses in 2011. The Advantage Plus fund ended 2011 down
more than 50 percent.
Since then, Paulson has struggled to recoup the magic his
investments had only a few years before. This year, returns at
his funds have been mixed in the first two months, with his gold
fund suffering double digit losses through the end of February,
while his merger arbitrage oriented Paulson Partners Enhanced
fund gained 7.7 percent.
First quarter 2013 returns have not been tallied yet.
The case is Culverhouse v. Paulson & Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 12-20695.