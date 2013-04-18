Paulson's Advantage hedge fund off in April amid gold drop

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
BOSTON, April 18 Hedge fund manager John Paulson's Advantage Fund is losing money this month in the wake of a sharp sell-off in gold.
Paulson's Advantage Fund, one of the $18 billion firm's best-known portfolios, has lost 2.4 percent in the first two weeks of April but is still up for the year, a source familiar with the numbers said on Thursday. Paulson is scheduled to update investors on his funds' performance next week at an investor day.
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets