Greek banks give Paulson's Recovery Funds a boost in Q1

BOSTON May 7 Gains in Greek banks' shares gave
billionaire investor John Paulson's $3.2 billion Recovery Funds
a lift during the first quarter, and future returns are expected
to keep climbing as the housing and real estate markets continue
to recover.
The Recovery Fund LP gained 5.58 percent in the first three
months of 2014, thanks in part to strong returns on Greece's
Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank, Paulson told
investors in his latest funds update, which was seen by Reuters.
The average hedge fund gained only 1.07 percent during the
first quarter. Hedge funds often take a few weeks to assemble
their quarterly reports. Paulson sent his out to investors in
the last days.
Paulson, whose investments have been widely followed ever
since the firm earned billions by betting against the overheated
mortgage market, bought into the Greek banks a year ago when
they needed a capital injection. He said that he expects "there
to be new opportunities" in Europe as the region emerges from
its crisis.
Paulson & Co manages $22 billion, making it one of the hedge
fund industry's biggest firms, and thanks to its strong returns
last year, Paulson himself earned $2.3 billion last year,
according to Institutional Investor's annual ranking.
The Recovery Funds were launched during the financial crisis
with an eye to investing in sectors like banking, hotels and
real estate that would grow as the economy recovers.
Paulson also said that the funds invested in two private
placements of auto lender Ally Financial, which had
been General Motors' financing arm, and that he expects earnings
to increase "substantially" over the next years. Earlier this
month, the company reported a smaller first-quarter profit as it
exited various businesses.
Insurer Genworth Financial also helped boost returns
as its stock price has gained 131 percent since Paulson bought
it early last year. "Medium term, if the company chooses to
spin-off its mortgage insurance and other life insurance
businesses into two separate companies, there could be
substantial additional upside," the manager wrote.
In the firm's Advantage Funds, which rose to prominence in
2007 when the Advantage Plus LP surged 163 percent, MGM Resorts
helped. The company's stock gained 102 percent last year
and rose 10 percent in the first quarter.
The Advantage Funds had a rocky 2011 and 2012 but roared
back last year, when Advantage Plus returned 32 percent, keeping
pace with the S&P 500 stock index and handily beating the
average hedge fund's 9 percent return.
Despite a 7.4 percent loss in March, the fund gained 4.31
percent during the first quarter.
Paulson, known for his big investments in gold even when the
price was tumbling, said stronger gold prices during the first
quarter helped the gold stocks he owns, with the Market Vectors
Gold Miners Index climbing 11.7 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jan Paschal)