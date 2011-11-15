Paulson adds more BofA, which caused his big pain

* Paulson raise Bank of America but slashes other banks

* Cuts Hewlett-Packard which had hurt portfolio

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Nov 14 For hedge fund manager John Paulson, Bank of America's (BAC.N) stock has been an albatross, causing him the biggest losses of his career, but he bought even more of the lender in the third quarter, a new regulatory filing shows.

Paulson's Paulson & Co had promised investors over the summer to make dramatic changes in his portfolio.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday shows one of the changes was to buy 4 million shares of Bank of America to own 64 million at the end of the quarter.

The stock was one of the worst performers during the third quarter and by the end of September, Paulson's Advantage Plus fund had lost nearly half of its value.

The purchases of the stock comes only a few months after he halved his position in the bank during the second quarter.

Paulson is well known for making big bets and for having the patience to stick with them for a long time.

Most investors, including some prominent pension funds, have stuck with Paulson despite the losses, recalling years of great gains.

Earlier this month, Paulson said that gross redemption requests totaled less than 8 percent of the firm's assets which was most recently put at $30 billion.

Although Bank of America's share price is off 53 percent this year, the pace of decline has slowed in the last weeks.

Elsewhere, the regulatory filing shows Paulson cut some of his other biggest holdings.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), another position that has weighed on the portfolio this year, was reduced to 15 million shares from 23.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

Paulson reduced his exposure to other financial stocks by cutting back on Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) holdings. The fund manager owned 25 million shares of Citi at the end of the quarter after having owned 33.5 million at the end of the second quarter. Wells Fargo was reduced to 23.8 million from 33.6 million.

He also trimmed Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), his third biggest holding by value, to 14 million shares from 16.7 million shares.

The regulatory filing also shows that Paulson reduced his exposure to the SPDR Gold Trust which he has used for his gold share class to hedge currency risk. The filing shows that he now owns 20 million shares, compared with 31.5 million at the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)