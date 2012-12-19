版本:
2012年 12月 20日

Morgan Stanley urges redemptions from Paulson Advantage funds

BOSTON Dec 19 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is recommending to its financial advisers that they pull client money out of John Paulson's Advantage and Advantage Plus funds, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is another blow to the billionaire hedge fund manager as his $5.7 billion Advantage funds are facing double-digit losses for the second year in a row.

The move is expected to shrink the two portfolios by roughly $100 million over the next year but the person familiar with the matter said that the New York-based firm is also expecting to see inflows that will offset these numbers.

