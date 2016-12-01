Hedge fund returns mixed for November after market rally

BOSTON Dec 1 Some big hedge funds got a bump in
November after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential
election victory sent stocks higher, but lagged behind the
broader market's gains, according to some early returns.
Barry Rosenstein and David Einhorn, both closely watched for
their investment ideas, told clients they made money in
November, but not as much as the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index, which gained 3.6 percent.
Investors bet on a business-friendly president after Trump's
victory in the Nov. 8 election. Some sectors, including
financial and healthcare stocks, performed even better than the
broader index, fueled by hopes for lighter regulation, corporate
tax cuts, fiscal stimulus and higher interest rates.
Most hedge funds are still compiling their monthly numbers
which are generally not made public.
Rosenstein's Jana Partners Fund gained 2.2 percent in
November, marking one of its strongest monthly gains this year
after starting 2016 with losses. November's gains helped put the
fund back into the black with a year-to-date gain of 1.4
percent, an investor summary seen by Reuters showed.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital climbed 1.9 percent in
November, leaving the fund up 7.7 percent for the year, an
investor said.
The Standard & Poor's 500 has gained 7.2 percent since Jan.
1.
To be sure, there are funds outpacing the stock market's
year-to-date gains both on a monthly and yearly basis.
Whitney Tilson's Kase Capital jumped 7.5 percent last month,
he said in an email, largely because of a gain in
government-backed mortgage giant Federal National Mortgage
Association (Fannie Mae), which has jumped 172 percent since the
election. Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Steven Mnuchin, said
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should be privatized.
Renaissance Technologies LLC's Renaissance Institutional
Equities Fund, one of two portfolios available to outsiders, has
gained 14.8 percent this year, an investor said. It stumbled in
November with a 1.7 percent loss.
