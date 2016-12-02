Trump's win gives some hedge funds big boost -investors

| BOSTON
BOSTON Dec 2 Donald Trump's U.S. presidential
election win gave a huge boost to some prominent hedge fund
portfolios, helping them post double-digit gains in November,
several investors said.
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management posted
gains of roughly 10 percent in two portfolios while Mick
McGuire's Marcato Capital Management's flagship fund surged 12
percent, investors in the funds said. Both firms are known as
activist investors that often try to shake up management.
Pershing Square's gains were largely fueled by gains at
mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
as investors bet that Trump's administration would end
the government control that began with the 2008-09 financial
crisis. It helped cut Ackman's losses for the year to roughly 10
percent.
Whitney Tilson's Kase Capital jumped 7.5 percent last month,
he said in an email as the government-backed mortgage firms
jumped 172 percent since the Nov. 8 election.
At Marcato, the gains were underpinned by crane maker Terex
, a relatively new position in the portfolio, as
investors expected the Trump administration to focus on
infrastructure projects. Marcato's main fund is up 10.7 percent
for the year while its smaller Encore fund is up 13.7 percent
for the year.
Barry Rosenstein and David Einhorn, both closely watched for
their investment ideas, told clients they made money in
November, but not as much as the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index, which gained 3.6 percent.
Rosenstein's Jana Partners fund climbed 2.2 percent in
November, and is up 1.4 percent for the year. Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital rose 1.9 percent in November and is up 7.7
percent for the year, investors said.
Almost immediately after the election, investors bet on a
business-friendly president helping financial and healthcare
stocks perform even better than the broader index. Hopes for
lighter regulation, corporate tax cuts, fiscal stimulus and
higher interest rates boosted these stocks.
Most hedge funds are still compiling monthly numbers which
are generally not made public.
The Standard & Poor's 500 has gained 7.2 percent since Jan.
1.
Some funds suffered hiccups in November. Daniel Loeb's Third
Point Partners fund slipped 0.2 percent but is up 7.4 percent
for the year. His Ultra fund fell 1.9 percent and is off 4.7
percent for the year, an investor said.
Renaissance Technologies LLC's Renaissance Institutional
Equities Fund, one of two portfolios available to outsiders, has
gained 14.8 percent this year, but fell 1.7 percent in November,
an investor said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool)