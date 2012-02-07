UPDATE 1-Stock gains turn hedge fund losers into winners

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 6 Last year's hedge fund
losers may be turning into winners again.
Several of the largest hedge funds that ended last year deep
in the red, jumped to good starts in January, giving their
wealthy investors reason to believe savvy traders are getting
back their magic touch.
Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital staged a dramatic rebound,
leaping onto the list of top-20 performing funds in January
thanks to a 5.89 percent gain in the first weeks of the year. In
2011, he lost 15 percent.
Even John Paulson shared good news with investors when he
announced that his Advantage Plus Fund rose 5 percent last month
after having been touted as the industry's biggest loser in 2011
with a 52 percent loss. By comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
index rose 4.4 percent in January.
But most prominently, the relatively small Henderson
European Absolute Return fund, with about $116 million in
assets, currently claims top honors as the year's most
profitable fund with a 14 percent gain through late January,
HSBC data show.
Last year that fund, known for its manager's contrarian
stock picks, ranked second highest on the list of the year's
biggest losers with a 42 percent decline.
Fortress Investment Group, one of a handful of
publicly traded asset managers, also started 2012 with solid
gains after several of its portfolios struggled in 2011.
Its Fortress Macro Fund rose 3.82 percent through
January, while the Fortress Asia Macro Fund gained 2.21 percent,
according to an SEC regulatory filing Monday. The firm's
commodities fund dipped slightly, down 0.43 percent.
One month clearly does not make a year, but for last year's
big losers, the January rebound could be a sign their fortunes
are changing because the stock markets are doing better and they
have made adjustments to their portfolios, investors said.
In fact, much of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry is
looking for a revival this year, after funds, on average, posted
a 5 percent decline in 2011.
"January can be characterized as having been generally
strong across the board," said Paul Zummo, co-head and chief
investment officer at JP Morgan Alternative Asset Management.
Similarly, Dan Loeb's Third Point Ultra fund is on the list
of winners with a 5.8 percent gain in January after having
dipped 2.3 percent last year, and David Tepper who finished 2011
down in the low single digits, turned the corner with a gain in
the low single digits in January, people familiar with their
numbers said.
While welcome, January's turnaround does not come as much of
a surprise for the hedge fund industry considering the stock
market's strong start to the year, investors and managers said.
So-called long-short equity funds turned in some of the
industry's best returns, with an increase of 2.62 percent in
January, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch found. Last
year, these types of funds which invest more than a trillion
dollars in the stock market, lost about 19 percent.
Adjusting positions helped. After many hedge funds stumbled
last year from too many managers chasing the same opportunities,
crowding into big stocks like Bank of America, the appetite has
shifted this year to small cap stocks, Merrill Lynch analysts
said. But at the same time, Bank of America is up 35 percent
amid slightly better economic numbers and hopes that Europe's
financial crisis can be sorted out.
"Hedge fund managers tend to do better in environments that
are not as driven by macroeconomic and politically driven
fundamentals," JP Morgan's Zummo said.
Last year's winners are also benefitting from more favorable
conditions. Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors gained about
2 percent in January after rising 8 percent last year, and
Kenneth Griffin's flagship funds at Citadel, climbed 3 percent
in January after a 20 percent increase last year.
Not everyone has called an all-clear on the troubles that
wrecked last year's returns.
"It is no time to put on our party hats," said one executive
at a mid-sized hedge fund who can not be quoted publicly and
worried that Greece's debt problems will still make investing
tough because many fund managers are exposed to European banks
who are in turn exposed to Greece.