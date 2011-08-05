Hedge fund stars profit in global debt crisis

* Big funds such as AHL, Winton, Brevan Howard up in July
* Average fund down 3 pct this year - HFRX
* Managers bet on gold, dollar, CDS, bank stocks
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Aug 5 Big-name hedge funds such as
Brevan Howard, Man Group's AHL and Winton are making
money for investors despite Europe's deepening debt crisis which
has plunged global financial markets into turmoil.
As global stocks sank for an eighth straight session on
Friday, hitting the performance of many hedge funds, some top
managers are profiting from trades such as exposure to gold
, which is up 11 percent since the end of June as
investors run for safe havens.
Funds have also made money shorting European bank stocks and
betting against the debt of companies in sectors such as
financials, cyclicals and telecoms.
And anecdotal evidence suggests managers have moved away
from bets on CDS (credit default swaps) on countries such as
Greece, Portugal and Ireland, and are now betting on the next
tier of countries, such as Italy, or on countries like France
whose CDS are already moving on worries over the euro zone's
problems.
"A lot of people are taking bets in sovereign risk, either
as protection or taking a view (on what's going to happen),"
said one fund of hedge funds manager who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
"France has definitely grown in popularity. Portugal,
Ireland and Greece are quieter than six months ago. Funds have
maybe moved onto the second tier of risk."
LNG Capital's chief investment officer Louis Gargour
recently told Reuters he recommended shorting countries such as
Italy and Spain and said he is short European bank debt.
The average hedge fund has lost more than 3 percent this
year, according to Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index, with many
struggling for good ideas and opting to slash their bets over
the summer for fear of further losses.
Pedro de Noronha, managing partner at Noster Capital, which
is up 7.1 percent so far this year, wrote to clients on Thursday
saying that, apart from early 2008, his fund "has never been as
defensively positioned as it is now".
But some of the world's biggest hedge funds are making the
right calls.
Brevan Howard's $25 billion Master fund gained 2.2 percent
in July, taking year-to-date gains to 4.7 percent, having taken
bets on and off the table this year and opted for short-term
positions.
"We've been tactically trading all year rather than taking
advantage of any big themes," said one source close to the
company.
Man Group's flagship $23.9 billion AHL fund, a
computer-driven fund that follows market trends, jumped 5.2
percent between July 4 and August 1, helped by long positions in
fixed income, silver and gold, and short positions on the U.S.
dollar.
And Winton Capital, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund
managers with $22.4 billion in assets, saw its flagship fund
gain 4.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Superfund's computer-driven Green Gold fund --
which is denominated in gold -- rose an estimated 14.3 percent
in July.
Patrick Armstrong, head of investment selection at Armstrong
Investment Managers, told Reuters he has profited from a short
position on European banks, and is now short the Russell 2000
index, given its valuation of 36 times trailing earnings.
Armstrong also said he had been buying Telefonica and France
Telecom this week, as both now yield 10 percent, as well as
dividend futures contracts on the EuroStoxx 50.
CQS's Credit Long-Short fund rose an estimated 1.64 percent
in July, taking year-to-date gains to 4.71 percent, helped by a
net short position and bets that sectors such as cyclicals,
telecoms and utilities would be hurt by austerity measures taken
by indebted governments.
Alder Capital's $630 million computer-driven Global 20 Fund
returned 8.8 percent in July after betting against the euro and
dollar versus sterling and the Australian dollar.
"We have considerably less risk on the table in August
because the market is choppy," said founding director Brian
McCarthy. "If you had the same positions on now that you had at
the start of the month you'd be in a right mess."
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Cowell)