RPT-Hedge fund investors keep the faith in macro bet

By Simon Jessop and Lawrence Delevingne
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 2 A weak overall
performance for hedge funds which bet on macroeconomic trends
this year has not stopped some investors from gearing up to
trust them with their money in 2016.
While returns across hedge funds are flat, many so-called
macro funds - which make up around a fifth of the industry's $3
trillion in assets - have fared worse, caught out in some cases
by sharp market moves that wiped out profitable trends.
This has meant the closure of 113 macro hedge funds in 2015,
data from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed, although 82 new
ones opened, many of which take the view that an eventual
divergence in developed market interest rates and increased
volatility will boost returns.
Net investor flows into macro funds were $2.03 billion in
October, data from industry tracker eVestment showed, to take
year-to-date inflows to $10.71 billion. However, $3.61 billion
had exited in September after a weak August performance.
Notable closures were the main macro fund at Fortress
Investment Group, a $1 billion fund at the world's
biggest asset manager, BlackRock, and Bain Capital's
$2.2 billion ARC fund.
But in the second half of the year several of the biggest
fund launches have been for macro hedge funds, including by
ex-Brevan Howard star trader Chris Rokos, who is managing more
than $1 billion.
The average computer-based "systematic" macro fund was down
2.6 percent in the year to end-October, while "discretionary"
managers who invested manually were up just over 1 percent, data
from industry tracker HFR showed.
"If you had described the environment (at the start of the
year) and asked people what they expected macro to do, I think
people would have said 'quite well'," said Sam Diedrich, sector
specialist at hedge fund investor Paamco.
"The drivers for macro returns are really (the) ability to
capture the trends that exist, so it's hard to predict that
going forward, but a lot of the drivers that would seem very
positive are setting up for this year again."
A recovering U.S. economy and expectations for a rate rise
had made the dollar a buy and emerging markets a sell for many
in the market for most of the year, while monetary easing was
expected to support European and Japanese stocks - all proved
true and all have returned around or over 10 percent so far.
Few played it so simply, however, and macro managers who
lagged did so for a number of reasons.
A focus on the "very dull" government debt of the three
biggest economies had hurt some, said Michele Gesualdi, chief
investment officer at Kairos Investment Partners, as
quantitative easing kept rates low and the U.S. Federal Reserve
kept putting off its first rate rise for almost a decade.
Shock moves such as China's currency devaluation hit others,
said Rob Christian, Head of Investment Research at fund of hedge
fund firm K2 Advisors, while Man Group President Luke
Ellis said yet more had lost money by failing to understand the
new risk profile of banks as a result of regulatory changes,
which had sent dollar swap rates negative.
WORST HIT
Among the worst-hit funds this year was the $1.6 billion
Fortress Macro Fund, down 17.5 percent in the year to
end-September and the $47 million Eagle Directional Macro Fund,
down 11 percent to Nov. 13, performance data seen by Reuters
showed.
Not all lagged, though, with standout performances including
a near-15 percent gain in the year to end-September for Jeffrey
Talpins' $5.9 billion Element Capital Fund and an estimated 11
percent gain for the $561 million Gavea Fund, data showed.
In spite of the poor average return, many investors are
likely to stick with the strategy amid an expectation that the
Fed will finally move to raise interest rates this month and
create fresh opportunities for macro managers to profit.
Speaking at a recent Reuters Investment Summit in New York,
Erin Browne, portfolio manager at billionaire Steven Cohen's $11
billion family office, Point72 Asset Management, said the pace
of future tightening would be crucial.
Kairos' Gesualdi, meanwhile, said increased volatility could
also help.
"When there is volatility, macro funds tend to do well
because they have a lot of options, generally speaking. With an
increase in volatility, the value of the options goes higher,
regardless of the direction."
For Eric Siegel, head of hedge funds at Citi Private Bank in
New York, that could benefit both "systematic" funds and
"discretionary" asset pickers.
"We've seen an increase in interest amongst our clients for
Macro ... based on conversations with other industry
participants, I would not be surprised to see flows into macro
strategies increase in 2016."
