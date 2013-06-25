REFILE-More big-name hedge funds nurse wounds from bond sell-off

By Katya Wachtel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 25 One of last year's
top-performing hedge fund managers, Deepak Narula, is suffering
a reversal of fortune as the mortgage bonds that steered him to
the top of the industry in 2012 are now delivering losses.
His Metacapital Management's roughly $1.5 billion flagship
fund was down 5.66 percent for the year through June 14,
according to an investor with knowledge of the numbers.
The loss is particularly notable given the fund's 41 percent
gain last year.
Narula's fund is just one of many credit-oriented hedge
funds that have seen gains posted earlier this year turn into
losses in the wake of a ferocious sell-off in bonds sparked by
fears the Federal Reserve could pull back from its easy money
policies later this year.
Other large hedge funds with significant credit exposure
that are posting negative numbers since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke signaled a potential end to the monthly purchases of
$85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage securities include Brevan
Howard, Bridgewater Associates and BlueCrest Capital Management.
Metacapital, for instance, tumbled into the red after the
fund lost 7.26 percent in May alone, according to the investor
familiar with the numbers.
Two other sources familiar with Metacapital said the fund
has lost more ground in recent weeks as the value of
mortgage-backed securities has continued to fall. Those sources
did not have more recent performance figures.
Narula did not return a request for comment.
Funds like Metacapital benefited mightily last year from the
Fed's decision in September to begin buying Treasuries and
agency mortgage-backed securities in order to keep interest
rates low. The bond buying drove investors into riskier,
higher-yielding assets, as well giving a jolt to the prices of
more traditional bonds.
Bonds backed by subprime mortgages performed especially well
along with mortgage securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. Last year, Metacapital was an investor in both kinds of
mortgage securities.
But as concerns rose in May that the Fed would begin to
taper its bond purchases, the yields on Treasuries and agency
mortgage securities have soared as the prices of bonds have
fallen. The sudden drop in bond prices has caught some managers
flat-footed.
Funds that make relative value mortgage trades using
leverage will likely be some of the hardest hit investors this
month, said several people in the hedge fund community,
including allocators and traders.
Smaller hedge funds are not the only ones that have been
caught in the market crossfire.
BlueCrest Capital's $13.6 billion Bluetrend fund, which
invests in interest rates, currencies and stocks, lost 7 percent
in May, said two people familiar with the fund's performance.
For the year through June 14, the fund was down 3.7 percent,
according to a person familiar with the numbers.
A representative for the fund had no comment.
Two of the world's biggest hedge funds, Bridgewater and
Brevan Howard, have each rung up significant losses in the past
few weeks.
The $70 billion Bridgewater All Weather fund lost about 6
percent through this month, pushing yearly losses to about 8
percent, Reuters reported on Monday. Another Bridgewater
portfolio, the Pure Alpha II fund, was down 1.12 percent for the
year as of June 18, said a person familiar with the numbers.
A $2.7 billion Brevan Howard fund that focuses on emerging
markets had fallen 11.6 percent to June 14, Reuters reported
last week.