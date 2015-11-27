Hedge fund Stone Milliner's macro fund assets pass $5 bln - letter

LONDON Nov 27 One of Europe's biggest hedge funds betting on currencies and fixed income has passed the $5 billion milestone for assets and looks set to post another peer-beating year, an investor letter seen by Reuters said.

The Stone Milliner Macro Fund, run by Anglo-Swiss hedge fund firm Stone Milliner, has seen its assets rise strongly since being seeded with capital from U.S.-based hedge fund Moore Capital in 2012, and added a further 1.3 percent in October.

While its rapid ascent still leaves it some way behind $20 billion regional leader Brevan Howard, the firm, managed by co-Chief Investment Officers Jens-Peter Stein and Kornelius Klobucar, is up 4.77 percent for the year against 1.04 percent for its average peer, data from industry tracker HFR showed.

That follows a strong three-year track record for the fund, managed out of London and the Swiss financial hub of Zug and which returned 8.05 percent in 2012, 11.13 percent in 2013 and 14.36 percent in 2014, for an annualised return of 9.95 percent.

Underpinning its October gain was a short euro bet against the dollar, the letter showed, which added 92 basis points. The fund was also helped by a long position in the STOXX 50 Europe share index, which added 54 basis points.

The firm mentioned the European Central Bank's (ECB) bearish outlook and the likelihood of further policy easing in December as the main driver of its strong euro-dollar performance.

"Our largest individual gain for the Fund in October was short the euro against the US dollar. We entered the month with this position, mostly via options, expecting the ECB to be the principal driver of the trade," the letter said.

"This was certainly the case. However, the magnitude of the ECB policy shift surprised us, and on the news we added to the position through cash and options."

Looking ahead, the firm said it had returned to a long position in the dollar against a variety of developed and emerging market currencies, including the pound, which it expected to weaken in the coming weeks given Britain's slower pace of monetary policy tightening.

The firm said it had also opened short positions in U.S. fixed income, citing a tactical opportunity to be short ahead of a likely Federal Reserve rate rise in December. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise, Greg Mahlich)