UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square cuts Herbalife stock short position

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 3 Hedge fund manager William Ackman
said he has restructured some of his $1 billion short bet
against nutrition and supplements company Herbalife to
guard against further losses but he said he still believes the
company eventually will be shut down.
The activist investor raised eyebrows nearly a year ago when
he said he was betting against the company, calling it a pyramid
scheme that engages in unlawful and deceptive marketing
practices and predicting its share price would fall to zero.
Ackman's $11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management
has lost roughly $500 million on the bet this year as the
company's stock price has raced up 106 percent since January.
On Thursday it was off nearly 5 percent, trading at $68.25
in later afternoon.
"In recent weeks we have restructured the position by
reducing our short equity position by more than 40 percent and
replacing it with long-term derivatives, principally
over-the-counter put options," Ackman wrote in a quarterly
letter sent to investors and seen by Reuters.
But the 47-year old manager said he remains convinced that
his investment thesis on Herbalife is still correct and it is
"only a matter of time before the Company is shut down and
prosecuted by regulators."
Herbalife has said it operates a legal multilevel marketing
business and is not running a pyramid scheme.
In the letter, Ackman said the stock price has climbed
because many investors believe the government will do nothing
and that Herbalife will keep earning a lot of money and buying
back its shares, forcing short sellers like his fund to cover
their positions.
A bullish report from industry analysts forecasting that the
company would launch a bond issue and use the proceeds to buy
back stock at $75 per share further fueled the stock's gain,
Ackman wrote.
By cutting the size of its short position as a percentage of
the share float, the fund cuts the risk of a short-squeeze by
other investors trying to force Pershing Square to cover its
position, the letter said.
Overall, 2013 has been difficult for the fund, which is up
only 0.5 percent in the first nine months, investors familiar
with Pershing Square's returns said. During the third quarter
the fund lost 5.4 percent. The average hedge fund has gained
about 4 percent his year while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
is up 19 percent.
One thing that surely helped Ackman at the tail end of the
third quarter was that he had sold his 18 percent stake in JC
Penney before the stock tumbled further.
Despite this year's difficulties, Ackman remains popular
with pension funds and other big investors who admire the
roughly 20 percent average annual return he has delivered since
setting up Pershing Square nearly a decade ago.
"Our willingness to change our mind and exit at a
substantial loss on a high-profile investment should give you
comfort that we will make rational investment decisions without
regard to emotional, personal or other considerations," Ackman
wrote in the letter.