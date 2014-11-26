Ackman's Pershing Square still holds 26.6 million Allergan shares

BOSTON Nov 26 Hedge fund manager William Ackman told investors in a letter that his firm still owns 26.6 million shares in Allergan Inc. which were valued at $5.6 billion one week after the Botox maker agreed to sell itself to rival pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital was the biggest investor in the Botox maker and had worked for seven months to persuade the company to sell to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

At the end of the third quarter Pershing Square owned 28.87 million shares in Allergan, according to a regulatory filing.

The hedge fund recently met with the Actavis chief executive officer and was "impressed" with his plan for the combined company. "If we hold the shares until transaction closure, we will receive $3.4 billion in cash and 9.81 million shares of Actavis worth $2.6 billion at current value," the letter said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)