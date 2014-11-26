UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square sees big payoff from Allergan deal

(Adds details from Ackman's letter about other investments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 26 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman
told investors they could see a $6 billion payday when he closes
the chapter on Allergan Inc., his firm's biggest bet of
2014.
One week after Allergan agreed to sell itself to rival
Actavis Plc., Ackman wrote in his quarterly investment
letter that his Pershing Square Capital Management, the
Botox-maker's biggest investor, still owns 26.6 million shares.
At the end of the third quarter Ackman's $18 billion fund
owned 28.87 million Allergan shares, a regulatory filing showed.
While this isn't the deal the activist investor originally
wanted - he had been pushing since April for rival Valeant
buy Allergan - it will be lucrative all the same.
"If we hold the shares until transaction closure, we will
receive $3.4 billion in cash and 9.81 million shares of Actavis
worth $2.6 billion at current value," the letter said.
Currently Pershing Square's stake is worth $5.64 billion and
the stock was trading at a $15.70 discount to the transaction
value, which translates into about a 19 percent annualized
return assuming the deal closes next April.
Ackman's firm is having one of its best years ever with a 35
percent gain for the year through the end of October. The
average hedge fund has gained only 2 percent and the broader S&P
500 index has gained about 13 percent.
The battle for Allergan has captivated Wall Street for
months, with Pershing Square waging court battles and finally
winning a special meeting where it planned to replace many
Allergan directors. Speculation has mounted recently over what
Ackman planned to do with his holding, especially after he
announced a stake in animal health company Zoetis Inc
two weeks ago.
Sounding a conciliatory note, Ackman said he now supports
the Actavis deal and said his team had been impressed with
Actavis Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders and his business
plan for the combined company after a recent meeting.
In terms of other investments, Ackman said he still likes
his short bet against Herbalife Ltd, which he disclosed
publicly for the first time two years ago, and said it paid off
well during the third quarter when it added 3.2 percent to the
fund's performance.
He also said he still likes the investment in mortgage
companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac but
cautioned that litigation will likely drag on for some time and
that he has committed about 3 percent of the firm's capital to
the bets.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Caroline Humer; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)