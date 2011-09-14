UPDATE 2-Fund manager Ackman looks to Hong Kong dollar

* Ackman says Hong Kong dollar cheap right now
* Says could be his biggest bet ever
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman, best known for selecting stocks, said he was buying the
Hong Kong dollar, noting that it could become his biggest bet
ever.
The manager of New York-based Pershing Square Capital
Management, said he believes that the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority will eventually allow the currency to appreciate
dramatically against the U.S. dollar.
For nearly three decades the Hong Kong dollar has been
pegged to the greenback. The link has pushed up inflation in
Hong Kong and increased local debt levels.
The fund manager, who oversees about $10 billion, made the
disclosure at the Delivering Alpha conference sponsored by CNBC
and Institutional Investor.
Ackman said the Hong Kong dollar is cheap right now and if
this bet works out it could become extremely lucrative for his
investors. Even a small appreciation of the Hong Kong dollar
above its current 7.8 to US$1 exchange rate will pay off big,
Ackman said.
Known largely as an activist investor who has prodded U.S.
corporations to change, Ackman underscored that he was not
pushing a foreign government to do anything here.
"I am looking for hedges, I like asymmetry. And after some
digging around, I came up with this."
So far Ackman's biggest winner has been General Growth
Properties (GGP.N), the shopping mall operator which emerged
from bankruptcy in November 2010. Its stock surged to a 52-week
high of $17.43 in July.
Ackman has made his reputation by sticking largely to U.S.
stocks, including retailers like JC Penney (JPC.N) and Target
Corp (TGT.N).
Nearly 20 years ago another hedge fund manager, George
Soros, earned about $1 billion by betting against the British
pound. Ackman, who like Soros has become one of the industry's
best known and most closely watched managers, said he was not
emulating Soros. But the two men play tennis together from time
to time and have offices in the same midtown Manhattan
building.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by John Wallace
and Richard Chang)