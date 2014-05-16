UPDATE 1-Hedge fund moguls put money on Asian Internet, low-volume stocks

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LAS VEGAS May 15 From Asian Internet stocks,
which have boomed over the last year, to food and paper products
companies, prominent hedge fund investors listed their favorite
stocks on Thursday at an industry meeting dominated by talk of
where markets will move.
John Burbank stuck with the Chinese Internet stocks that
helped boost returns at his $3.8 billion Passport Capital last
year. Real estate Internet portal Soufun Holdings,
which climbed 121 percent in the last year, and discount online
retailer Vipshop Holdings, which climbed 417 percent in
the last year, made the list as his favorites.
"I am not negative on U.S. Internet companies but China is
trading at a bigger discount," Burbank said at the annual
SkyBridge Alternatives Conference known as SALT.
Burbank, whose picks have long included international
companies and who taught in English in China decades ago, said
"China is fundamentally changing and there is something to bet
on." This year Burbank's flagship fund is up 0.5 percent through
April, a person familiar with the number said.
Leon Cooperman, who runs $10.5 billion Omega Advisors, still
likes banking company Monitise, listing it for the
second straight year as a favorite and saying that its price can
double in a year.
Cooperman also sounded a more positive note on the U.S.
stock market at a time some other prominent hedge fund managers
have issued a note of caution about how much higher equities can
move. Although stocks moved to record territory earlier this
week, the S&P 500 has been struggling to move meaningfully
higher this year after gaining 30 percent last year.
He said U.S. stock prices are not a bargain but noted that
the market "isn't priced to perfection" either, forecasting that
the S&P 500, now trading at 1,870 could end the year at 2,000.
Steve Kuhn, head of fixed income trading at $14 billion Pine
River Capital Management, advised selling out of bonds and
moving into low volatility stocks, calling these types of
companies "boring but beautiful."
He included food company ConAgra and paper and
packaging manufacturer Rock-Tenn as picks. With
Rock-Tenn he joked "this is a company that will not be disinter-
mediated by Google."
Cooperman said stocks are still the best alternative among
financial assets and likened investing in U.S. government bonds
to trying to walk in front of a steamroller to pick up a dime.
Meanwhile Michael Novogratz, a principal at Fortress
Investment Group, said that a sizable bet against U.S.
Treasuries "makes sense."
