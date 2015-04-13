Protesters disrupt hedge fund conference in midtown Manhattan

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Roughly 400 hedge fund
managers, investors, lawyers and journalists got something that
was not on the lunchtime menu at an industry conference on
Monday when roughly two dozen protesters interrupted the meal,
shouting out prominent names of attendees and demanding better
wages at fast-food restaurants.
Shouting "Burger King, Mickey Ds" and holding signs saying
"Dignity at Darden, No poverty wages," the protesters trooped
through the ballroom at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Manhattan,
interrupting the 13D Monitor's Active-Passive Investor Summit at
1 p.m. (EDT).
An unidentified person with the group, which represents the
Restaurant Opportunity Center, said they came to protest because
speakers at the conference, including Bill Ackman and Jeff
Smith, say they want to create value for shareholders even
though workers at the companies are still underpaid.
The protesters shouted the names of several big name hedge
fund managers including Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management has invested in Burger King, and Smith, who
invested in Darden Restaurants.
The conference attendees, including big name pension funds
like the California State Teachers Retirement, sat quietly and
took pictures on mobile telephones as the protesters broke out
into a chorus of "Pay your workers, shame on you." Some of the
hedge fund managers smiled as the protesters passed their seats.
The organizer said the police were called and asked the
protesters to disperse. Ackman was not in the building as the
protest took place.
Fast food workers have been protesting for some time for
higher wages.
