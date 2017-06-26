Hedge fund PSAM buys stake in CdR Capital

| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 Hedge fund firm P. Schoenfeld
Asset Management has bought a minority stake in CdR Capital, the
two investment managers said in a statement on Monday.
P. Schoenfeld, the $2.2 billion New York and London-based
firm known as PSAM and led by Peter Schoenfeld, specializes in
more traditional research-based investing as part of its core
strategy of betting on corporate events.
The purpose of the acquisition is to capitalize on CdR's
expertise in quantitative investment and asset allocation,
according to the statement. Terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
CdR is based in London and Geneva and manages more than $3
billion in fee-earning assets when counting a partnership with
CdR Hollander. Founded in 2012 by Omar Ayache and Steve Smith,
CdR manages investment portfolios for wealthy individuals and
institutions.
CdR recently added a team specialized in so-called risk
premia, a quantitative investment technique that attempts to
capture returns above various market indexes based on historical
patterns.
