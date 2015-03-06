Hedge funds gain 1.85 pct, fueled by activists' gains -HFR

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BOSTON, March 6 The average hedge fund returned 1.85 percent last month, fueled in part by strong gains at some of the world's most prominent activist hedge funds, according to data released by Hedge Fund Research on Friday.
Funds' returns largely rebounded in February after the stock market moved higher, helping erase some of January's losses which were sparked by unexpected currency moves, concerns over global growth and sliding oil prices.
For the year, the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index is now up 1.96 percent after inching up only 0.12 percent in January.
Some of February's strongest performers were the so-called activist funds that push corporations to perform better by making changes to leadership and balance sheets. These funds climbed 4.4 percent, marking their strongest gain in two years. They are now up 1.75 percent for the year to date.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which has recently waged campaigns at Sotheby's and Dow Chemical Co, gained 4.8 percent while William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management gained 5.8 percent last month and Richard McGuire's Marcato Capital Management, which recently stepped up its pressure on Sotheby's and took a position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp last year, climbed 8.8 percent in February.
With the stock market recovering, so-called short sellers, who bet securities will fall, lost 1.62 percent last month. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)