Ackman, Einhorn post strong returns in November -investors

BOSTON Dec 1 William Ackman, David Einhorn and Barry Rosenstein, three of the hedge fund industry's most-prominent stock pickers, posted strong returns in November as equity markets rebounded after a volatile period in late September and early October, their investors said on Monday.

Ackman's $18 billion Pershing Square Capital Management extended gains when its publicly traded fund rose 5.5 percent through Nov. 25, leaving it up 42 percent for the year since January, a person familiar with the fund said. Final numbers are still being calculated.

A big bet on Allergan helped boost returns at Pershing Square when the Botox-maker's stock gained after the company agreed to be sold to rival pharmaceutical company Actavis.

Einhorn's roughly $10 billion Greenlight Capital surged 5.8 percent last month and is now up 11 percent for the year as big holdings like Apple and Marvell Technology Group rose, according to an investor who was not permitted to speak on the record about the fund because it is private.

Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners Fund gained 3.1 percent in November and is up 3.4 percent for the year, an investor said.

All beat the November increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Most hedge funds do not disclose their returns publicly since the funds are private. Because of this, returns from some big-name investors are closely watched for clues about the industry's performance.

