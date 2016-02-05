Hedge funds in January post worst start to year since 2008-HFR

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
BOSTON Feb 5 Global hedge funds on average fell 1.72 percent in January, marking their worst start to the year since the financial crisis in 2008 even though they lost less money than the broader stock market, according to new data from Hedge Fund Research.
Hedge funds that bet stocks will fall, so-called short sellers, gained 2.89 percent last month as the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 percent last month. Most other strategies, including activists and funds that specialize in health care and technology bets lost money last month. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.