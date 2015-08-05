Global macro hedge funds rebound in July, some stock funds fall

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar
BOSTON/LONDON, Aug 5 Big hedge funds that bet on
currencies and interest rates had their best July in years,
according to figures obtained by Reuters, while the performance
of stock-picking hedge fund managers was mixed due to market
gyrations.
The returns put most prominent macro-focused hedge funds
into the black for the year, after losses in April and June, but
they still lag their equities-focused rivals year-to-date,
according to the figures.
Among the biggest global macro hedge fund winners in July
was Robert Citrone's Discovery Capital Management and Cantab
Capital Partners Quantitative Fund, which gained 5.88 percent
and 6.25 percent during the month, respectively.
Winton Futures Fund, which manages about $12 billion, gained
4.4 percent in July, taking its year-to-date return to 2.4
percent, the data showed. And Ray Dalio's Bridgewater
Associates' Pure Alpha fund gained 2 percent in July and is up 9
percent for the year.
In general, global macro funds gained an average 2.3 percent
after dipping 2.7 percent in June, HFR data showed.
It was "their best performance since July 2011, as managers
were positioned for gains in European and U.S. equity
markets, gains in U.S. dollar and declines in commodities," said
Bruno Schneller, chief investment officer at fund group
Skenderbeg Alternative Investments.
Hedge funds with a more stock-picking approach had a mixed
performance in July, as stock market gyrations fueled by debt
crisis fears in Europe and trouble in China's once booming stock
market put some into the red.
Among the losers were David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital,
Larry Robbins' $14 billion Glenview Capital, and Barry
Rosenstein's Jana Partners, off 6.1 percent, 2.1 percent, and
0.3 percent, respectively.
Stock-picking winners, however, included William Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management, up 6.6 percent; Mark
Kingdon's Kingdon Capital, up 2.4 percent, and Chase Coleman's
Tiger Global, up 3.7 percent.
Despite the mixed performance in July, stock-picking hedge
funds are showing stronger returns year-to-date than global
macro funds. Kingdon, for example, is up more than 15 percent,
while Pershing Square, helped by gains in Herbalife, is up 10
percent. See table below:
MACRO FUNDS July YTD
Discovery 5.88 1.22
Bridgewater 2 9
Cantab 6.25 -0.09
Winton 4.4 2.4
STOCK-PICKERS
Kingdon 2.4 15.8
Pershing 6.6 10
Tiger 3.7 4.6
Viking 3.8 9.6
Glenview -2.1 5.7
Jana -0.3 1.3
Corvex -1.6 NA
Greenlight -6.1 NA
Citadel 2.5 12.05
Multistrategy
Tremblant 1.5 9.2
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Andrew Hay)