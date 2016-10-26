Rhode Island fires Och-Ziff and 6 other hedge funds

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 26 The state of Rhode Island voted
on Wednesday to exit seven hedge funds, including Och-Ziff
Capital Management, which last month agreed to pay a
$400 million fine to settle foreign bribery charges.
The state's Investment Commission, which directs how its
$7.7 billion pension fund is invested, asked for $585 million
back from funds whose performance had been uneven, a spokesman
said. Och-Ziff has been asked to return $103 million while
Samlyn Capital will return $106 million.
The state also asked for all of its money back from Partner
Fund Management, Emerging Sovereign Group, which used to have a
partnership with Carlyle Group, Brigade Capital Management,
Brevan Howard Asset Management and Ascend Capital. Viking Global
Investors was asked to return $51 million, or half of the money
it manages for the state.
In September, the state decided to cut its allocation to
hedge funds to 6.5 percent from 15 percent. State Treasurer Seth
Magaziner said the move was part of his "Back to Basics" plan
where the state expects to invest some of the money being
returned by hedge funds in more traditional assets.
Rhode Island joins a growing list of state pension funds,
including New Jersey and New York, currently cooling on hedge
funds as they have underperformed but charged high fees.
Investors have pulled $29.2 billion out of global hedge
funds during the third quarter, putting 2016 on track for the
first annual outflows since the financial crisis, research firm
eVestment said on Wednesday.
Och-Ziff has been managing money for the state since 2011
and has returned 6.73 percent since then. While it was once a
favorite with large pension funds, it has seen redemptions tick
up, shrinking assets to $37 billion now from $44 billion at the
start of the year. A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to
comment.
Rhode Island is not abandoning all hedge funds.
It is keeping its money with Davidson Kempner Capital
Management, Elliott Associates, Capula Investment Management, DE
Shaw Group, Graham Capital Management and Winton Capital
Management, for now, a spokesman said. DE Shaw, for example, has
been managing money for the state since 2011 and returned 13.8
percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)