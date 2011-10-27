Hedge funds fret over bank counterparty risks

* Some hedge funds change prime brokers after CDS spikes
* JP Morgan, SEB, HSBC see rise in business
* Post-Lehman reforms mean moves are still small
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Oct 27 Hedge funds, with memories of the
havoc wreaked by Lehman's demise still fresh in their minds, are
moving away from banks singled out by markets as higher risk,
giving rivals a chance to grab lucrative business serving these
key clients.
Banks such as JP Morgan , HSBC and SEB
(SEBa.ST) have all seen hedge funds soliciting the services of
their prime broking desks, which lend money to these specialist
asset managers and provide back-office services.
"We have seen a significant increase in hedge funds moving
business over to us recently, especially since September," said
Chris Barrow, global head of sales for prime services at HSBC.
Three $1 billion-plus funds moved business to the British
bank in a single day earlier this month, Barrow said.
The collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 exposed hedge funds
to billions worth of frozen trades they were unable to close,
often also finding that assets they thought were safe had been
lent out to other parts of the bank. These worries have returned
with the Euro zone debt crisis.
If a prime broker runs into problems related to its parent
company, hedge funds may suddenly be asked to pay back their
loans, forcing the fund to conduct a firesale of assets,
potentially at knock-down prices.
Most funds now conduct their trades across multiple prime
brokers, and demand more assets are held in safer, segregated
accounts, limiting for now the extent of big shifts from one
broker to another.
Nevertheless, the lessons from Lehman are prompting some
funds to spread their business more widely, which could
challenge the dominance of heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley in an industry that generated
around $10 billion in revenues in 2010.
Hedge funds, keen to placate investors still angry about
past losses, are now closely watching the cost of insuring bank
debt against default as a gauge of counterparty risk. This is
measured by derivatives known as credit default swaps (CDS).
"I'd expect people to have been monitoring it... and some
people will definitely have done something about it," said one
hedge fund executive, asking not to be named.
The cost of insuring the debt of banks such as Morgan
Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now
double that of some rivals.
"It's a major issue," said one investor in hedge funds.
"No-one wants to be put in the same situation again (as with
Lehman). The wounds are still too fresh."
DON'T PANIC
Morgan Stanley, one of the largest players in the fiercely
competitive industry, saw the cost of insuring its debt, based
on 5-year CDS, rocket towards 600 basis points in early October.
It has since fallen to around 320 bps, but this is still
more than double levels seen in July, according to finance
industry data provider Markit.
Societe Generale , which jointly owns prime broker
Newedge with Credit Agricole , has seen its 5-year CDS
rise to around 270 bps from less than 130 bps in July, though
the spread was falling on Thursday after Europe's leaders struck
a deal to provide debt relief for Greece.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 5-year CDS is more
than 300 bps.
The 5-year CDS spreads for JP Morgan and Credit Suisse
-- which has expanded in prime broking -- have also
risen in recent months, but still trade at less than 150 bps.
The trigger for funds to move may be a specific level, which
prime brokers and hedge funds say can be a CDS spread upwards of
300 basis points, or higher.
Morgan Stanley and Newedge declined to comment.
The re-emergence of so-called counterparty concerns as a
result of the euro zone debt crisis has also had an impact
outside the hedge fund community
Large agencies and companies have also been shifting their
derivatives exposure, particularly from the U.S. investment
banks.
DOMINANT PLAYERS
Sensing the appeal to hedge funds of a strong counterparty,
some banks are now winning more business away from the
traditionally dominant players.
Atilla Olesen, SEB Enskilda's Head of Prime Brokerage and
Securities Finance said the Swedish bank was winning business
from managers citing counterparty concerns.
"Sometimes it is the whole book and sometimes it is part of
the book, depending on strategy and geography," he said.
JP Morgan, which captured Bear Stearns prime broking desk
when it bought the bank in 2008, launched a complete prime
services for European hedge funds in June.
The firm had seen some transfers, said a source familiar
with the situation, but the moves were "not massive", reflecting
a wide consensus that while some assets were being moved, the
quantities were nowhere near 2008 levels.
The bank declined to comment.
JP Morgan was the biggest prime broker by assets in the
second quarter of this year, capturing almost 28 percent of the
market, ahead of Goldman Sachs' 20 percent and Morgan Stanley's
14 percent, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
(Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema and Laurence Fletcher,
Editing by Douwe Miedema and Jane Merriman.)