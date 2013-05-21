Scandal or not, one SAC investor can't get enough of Steve Cohen

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 21 As federal prosecutors
circle Steven A. Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund in a
long-running insider trading probe, one financial adviser in
Texas is so devoted to the billionaire investor that he may give
him more money.
"I'm thinking about putting more money with him," said Ed
Butowsky, managing director at Chapwood Capital Investment
Management, who manages $1 billion in client money.
The Dallas-based adviser did not say how much his wealthy
clients have invested with Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, but
said the figure tallies into the tens of millions.
"Stevie Cohen is the Michael Jordan of hedge fund managers,"
Butowsky said, comparing the billionaire trader's success in the
markets to the feats of the legendary professional basketball
star. "I'd be a fool to take out money."
With the quarterly June 3 deadline for outside investors in
SAC Capital to decide whether to withdraw money from the hedge
fund, it is unclear how many of Cohen's other investors share
Butowsky's sentiment.
People familiar with the fund, said Cohen is bracing for
additional redemption requests, especially after the revelation
that federal prosecutors recently sought to compel him to
testify before a grand jury in connection with the insider
trading investigation of SAC Capital.
Outside investors like Butowsky and the much bigger
Blackstone Group are weighing whether to bolt from SAC Capital
or stick with a firm that has delivered a 25 percent annual
return over its 21-year history.
Earlier this year, outside investors, who account for
roughly 40 percent of the money managed by SAC Capital, notified
Cohen they intend to withdraw $1.7 billion by year's end.
A spokesman for Cohen, who has not been charged with any
wrongdoing and has invested roughly $8 billion of his own money
in SAC Capital, declined to comment.
In recent weeks speculation has grown in the hedge fund
world that if outside investors pull out too much money in the
second quarter, Cohen may opt to convert his hedge fund into a
so-called family office that only manages his own $8 billion
investment.
With the redemption deadline just two weeks away, the main
concern for Cohen, is not what relatively small investors like
Butowsky's firm think about the investigation fallout, but what
Blackstone Group will do. The private equity and investment firm
is Cohen's biggest outside investor and at the end of 2012 had
about $550 million in client money with SAC Capital.
Blackstone, which invests roughly $46 billion with some of
the world's most successful hedge funds, is often seen as a
bellwether for other investors. So far, the firm has not
indicated what it will do, but a number of clients have told the
firm they would like to redeem from SAC Capital, said a person
familiar with the situation.
Some of the money invested by Blackstone in SAC Capital is
pooled in investment funds that allocate money to dozens of
hedge funds. Other money managed by Blackstone is in so-called
separate accounts the firm oversees for pensions, foundations
and wealthy individuals.
For instance, CalPERS, the California public pension fund
with roughly $256 billion in assets, committed $500 million to a
separately managed Blackstone account in May of last year. When
asked whether the account had any exposure to SAC Capital,
CalPERS spokesman Joe DeAnda said he could not provide
information on portfolio holdings.
A person familiar with the hedge fund industry said most of
the requests Blackstone has received from investors seeking to
redeem from SAC Capital are clients with separately managed
accounts like CalPERS.
Dale Connors, managing director at Watershed Investment
Consultants, which advises on the $37 million that the Arapahoe
County Retirement Plan has put with one of Blackstone's hedge
fund of funds said he is monitoring the situation.
The administrator for the Teamsters Pension Trust Fund of
Philadelphia and Vicinity, William Einhorn, declined to comment.
And James DelSignore, auditor for the Massachusetts city of
Worcester, said his fund is pulling some $6 million, or half of
its investment in Blackstone. The withdrawal was not due to the
SAC matter but because pension funds in Massachusetts, including
the state's $53 billion fund, are trying to save on fees.
SAC, which charges some of the highest fees in the industry,
has delivered returns of only 6 percent this year while the
Standard & Poor's Index has climbed 17 percent.
One reason why investors might choose to stay with SAC
Capital despite the scandal is that Cohen has taken steps to
reduce the risk of loss if the federal government were to force
him to shut the fund.
Cohen has told investors he will pay any penalties and fines
imposed on the firm.