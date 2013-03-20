SAC Capital up 4 percent this year as probe continues

| BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 20
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 20 Hedge fund titan
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors has gained about 4
percent this year, beating the industry average at a time the
$15 billion fund is still very much in federal investigators'
crosshairs.
An investor with the Stamford, Connecticut-based fund said
the firm's flagship portfolio had risen about 4 percent through
early March. Another person familiar with SAC Capital's
performance confirmed the 4 percent figure.
While SAC Capital is beating the average hedge fund return
of 3.22 percent this year, the firm that specializes in stock
trading is lagging behind the 9.11 percent gain in the Standard
& Poor's 500 Index. Over SAC Capital's 20-year life, the fund
has returned an average 25 percent a year; it often does best
when markets are falling.
As of the end of February, SAC Capital was up 3.4 percent
for the year after taking out fees, said a person familiar with
the firm. SAC Capital, which does not publicly release its
performance figures, charges some of the highest fees in the
hedge fund industry.
For SAC Capital, the better than average performance comes
at a time Cohen has been dealing with the fallout from a
long-running investigation into allegations of insider trading
at the firm that has led to the firm paying one of the largest
penalties on record to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
On Friday, SAC Capital agreed to pay $616 million to settle
civil fraud charges of trading in four stocks with the help of
illegally obtained information, in what regulators called the
largest-ever insider trading settlement.
But both the government and the firm have warned that the
investigation is not over yet and more charges could be filed.
Federal investigators are also examining other allegations of
improper trading by SAC Capital in shares of Weight Watchers
International Inc and InterMune Inc, Reuters
reported in December.
Prosecutors also are nearing a decision on whether to pursue
criminal charges against Michael Steinberg, a longtime portfolio
manager at SAC who was suspended from his post in October last
year. Steinberg has not been charged with a crime but was named
as an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal prosecution of two
convicted hedge fund traders who had traded Dell
shares.
Steinberg, one of Cohen's longest tenured traders and whose
wedding the SAC founder attended, has been moving between
several hotels in New York City in recent weeks, according to
people familiar with the situation. In the event he is indicted,
Steinberg wants to avoid being arrested at his Upper East Side
home where he lives with his wife and two children, the people
said.
Steinberg's hotel stays were first reported by the New York
Post.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Steinberg, has said his client
"did absolutely nothing wrong."
To date, nine former employees of SAC Capital have been
either charged or implicated with wrongful trading while working
at the hedge fund. The firm employs about 900 people.
Cohen, one of the most successful managers in the $2.25
trillion hedge fund industry, with a reported net worth of $9.3
billion, has not been charged or accused of any wrongdoing.